Roquan Smith added to the PUP list before first practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Roquan Smith was added to the physically unable to perform (PUP) list before the Bears' training camp practice on Wednesday.

Along with Smith, Sam Kamara was added to the PUP list and Tajae Sharpe, Dane Cruikshank and Michael Joseph on the NFL list. Players are not allowed to practice until they are taken off the PUP list.

Smith is undergoing a "hold-in," meaning he is attending training camp but not practicing until his contract is settled. His contract situation is fluid and the fact that he doesn't have an agent makes things difficult.

Ryan Poles on players not having agents: "If a player didn’t have an agent, it would be a different situation than if they did."

Smith is likely looking for $20 million per year, since his counterparts at the position -- Fred Warner and Shaquille Leonard -- each make roughly $19 million per year. A $20 million per year deal would make Smith the highest-paid linebacker in the league.

Details should emerge on Smith's placement on the PUP list during Wednesday's press conference with head coach Matt Eberflus.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!