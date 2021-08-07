Root's half-century puts England ahead at lunch on day 4

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Joe Root's half-century helped England take a 24-run lead over India on day four of the first test at Trent Bridge on Saturday.

England was 119-2 at lunch after losing Rory Burns and Zak Crawley in the first half hour of play, while Root reached the break at 56 not out and Dom Sibley an unbeaten 27.

The hosts had trailed by 70 overnight after bowling out India for 278 before another premature stumps due to rain on Friday.

Putting his first innings duck behind him, Burns, on 11 not out overnight, was looking good until Mohammed Siraj produced a tough delivery that slanted away from a middle stump line and clipped the outside edge. Burns finished with 18 off 49 balls.

With Sibley, who was 9 not out overnight, digging in at the other end, new man Crawley pushed defensively at Jasprit Bumrah and nicked behind for just six runs.

At 46-2, England's captain arrived — and delivered. Root's 56 off 74 has included nine boundaries in his second half-century of the match.

