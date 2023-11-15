Rooting Interests: Which teams should Duck fans be pulling for or against in final 3 weeks?

We’re winding down to the final two weeks of the regular season in the world of college football, and then a subsequent week of conference championship games. As we get there, the postseason picture is becoming increasingly clear, and it was made even more clear on Tuesday night with the third releasing of the College Football Playoff rankings.

While there should be some confidence that the Oregon Ducks can get a spot in the playoff if they win out and earn the crown of Pac-12 champions on December 1st, there is a world where total chaos takes place, and the playoff committee is left balancing several resumes of one-loss teams when all is said and done.

While an argument can certainly be made that the Ducks would stand up fairly well in that conversation, Oregon fans would rather avoid the conversation altogether.

At the moment, there are five undefeated teams in the top 25, and four one-loss teams in the top 10, with the Ducks being among them. Over the next few weeks, all of those top 10 teams will face ranked matchups against very good teams, so a lot of things will work themselves out.

Let’s take a look at what the most chaotic outcome would potentially be, and try to dive into what rooting interests the Oregon Duck fans should have going forward to ensure that the chaos does not hurt them in the end.

The Chaotic Outcome

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Much of the potential chaos in college football this month hinges on what Alabama is able to do. At the moment, they are 9-1 with a loss to No. 7 Texas early in the season. If they are able to go into the SEC Championship game and beat the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs, then it would throw a wrench in everything, likely getting two SEC teams into the playoff. Should that happen, we would potentially have this:

12-1 Alabama (SEC Champion)

12-1 Georgia (Non-Champ)

13-0 Big Ten Champ (Michigan or Ohio State, likely)

12-1 Big Ten Non-Champ

13-0 Florida State (ACC Champ)

12-1 Texas (Big 12 Champ)

12-1 Oregon (Pac-12 Champ)

12-1 Washington (Non-Champ)

Given that scenario, you lock in Florida State, the Big Ten champion, and Alabama as the SEC champion. It’s hard to see a world where Georgia doesn’t get that final playoff spot after suffering their first loss in over 20 games, but it’s a conversation that can be had.

Like I said — chaos.

In order to hope that this doesn’t happen, and also in order to strengthen Oregon’s resume as much as possible over the next couple of weeks, here are the teams that I believe Duck fans should be rooting for, and rooting against going forward.

Root For: Washington Huskies

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s just rip the bandaid off.

I know that asking an Oregon fan to root for the Washington Huskies is like asking a cranky toddler to willingly take his medicine, but in this case, it’s what would lead to the best outcome for the Ducks. Assuming that Oregon can get back to the Pac-12 Championship game, the most beneficial outcome would be a rematch against an undefeated Washington team that is likely ranked inside the top 4 at the time, and potentially inside the top 3 — remember that No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Ohio State play in Week 13, so one of those teams will likely drop a few spots.

If Oregon can avenge their only loss of the season against a top-4 team and win a conference championship doing so, it’s hard to argue against them when it comes to a spot in the playoff.

That starts this week with No. 5 Washington traveling to Corvallis to take on the No. 10 Oregon State Beavers. While there is an argument to be made that it could behoove the Ducks if Oregon State won — this would likely give the Ducks a top-10 matchup vs. OSU next week, while retaining a top-10 matchup against Washington in the P12 title game — the benefit that comes from facing an undefeated UW team in Las Vegas is the better outcome.

Should Oregon State win this week against the Huskies, it doesn’t completely tank Oregon’s resume, so there is a semblance of a win-win (or lose-lose) scenario here, but if you want to root in the best interest of the Ducks, then you’ll pull for Washington this weekend, as painful as that may be.

Root Against: Alabama Crimson Tide

Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via USA TODAY Sports

I already talked about it a little bit, so I will keep this brief. If Alabama is not able to win the SEC Championship Game against Georgia, then a lot of the potential chaos that has been laid out won’t come to fruition. We’d have a 13-0 Georgia team that gets into the CFP, but no second SEC team to worry about.

The Crimson Tide play vs. Chattanooga this weekend in a non-conference cupcake, and at Auburn on Thanksgiving weekend. A loss in either of those games, while highly, highly unlikely, would be beneficial for Oregon. Otherwise, the SEC title game on Saturday, December 2, becomes one of the most important games of the year. It should be noted that by that time, the Pac-12 title game will have been played already, so we will all know what is on the line.

Root For: Utah Utes

Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

In a potential scenario where Oregon’s resume is being stacked up against other one-loss teams, you need the teams you beat to look as strong as possible. That’s why it’s of significant importance that Utah finishes the year at 9-3, likely ranked inside the top 15, and potentially inside the top 12.

With remaining games against both No. 21 Arizona and Colorado, there’s a real chance that the Utes can get that done, but no guarantees at this point.

Root Against: Texas Longhorns

While they don’t hold quite the same chaos potential that Alabama does, the Longhorns suffering a loss at some point over the next couple of weeks — at Iowa State, and vs. Texas Tech — would significantly clear up the picture for the Ducks.

There is a world where Texas’s one-loss resume is compared to Oregon’s one-loss resume, and you could argue that Texas has a better win, especially if Alabama goes on to win the SEC title. The past several weeks have shown that the Longhorns are vulnerable at the moment, and none of their three remaining games looks like a slam dunk.

Root Against: Florida State Seminoles

One of the teams that we haven’t talked much about so far is No. 4 Florida State, who is currently undefeated with a pretty easy path through the ACC. That is unless the No. 9 Louisville Cardinals are able to knock them out of playoff contention in the ACC title game.

Should that happen, you could argue that Florida State still has a strong argument to get into the playoff as a one-loss team, but comparing their resume against Oregon’s, for example, will likely favor the Ducks. So far this year, FSU has wins over No. 5 LSU in the first week of the season, and No. 16 Duke. Other than that, the ACC is viewed as the weakest conference in the nation, so there isn’t much for them to stand on compared to a Pac-12 champion.

Root For: Tennessee Volunteers

It feels like a pretty massive longshot with the way that Georgia has looked as of late, but the No. 13 Volunteers do play the Bulldogs at home this weekend. I find it hard to believe that anyone is going to trip up Kirby Smart and his team short of the SEC title game this year, but if you want to root for complete and utter chaos in college football, then you put on your Tennessee orange this weekend.

Root Against: Oklahoma Sooners

When you get into the comparing resumes business, it’s not all about building up your own. Often it’s important to try and weaken others as well. When trying to tone down the resume for the Texas Longhorns, it would be helpful if the Oklahoma Sooners could stumble once more between now and the end of the season. With remaining games against BYU and TCU, getting the Sooners to three losses could in turn hurt the Longhorns by weakening their only loss of the year and making it look worse than it already does. It’s not major, but it’s something.

Root For: Texas Tech and Any Team Oregon's Beaten in 2023

(Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

For our last one, we will make it a group. It always looks better when the opponent you played in your biggest non-conference game can make it to a bowl, and the Red Raiders are just a win away from doing do. Therefore, the Ducks should be pulling hard for the Red Raiders from here on out, not only to win one game, but to have that game come against the Longhorns at the end of the year.

The same can be said for Stanford, Washington State, Utah, California, and USC. Now that the Ducks have beaten all of those teams, it’s time to start pulling for them.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire