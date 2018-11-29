Who to root for in Week 13 if you are a Washington Redskins fan originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

Somehow, after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, the Washington Redskins still control their playoff fate.

Win out and no matter what Washington is either in as the NFC East champion or a Wild Card team.

Entering Week 13, the Redskins are competing with nine other teams for three spots in the NFC playoffs. None of the 10 total teams appear to be going anywhere (up or down) to clean up the playoff picture.

Given how the standings shake up, the reasonable ceiling of this Redskins team is the No. 3 seed. A division title and passing the Chicago Bears/ NFC North Champion is all they would need for that. If neither happens though, some help in the Wild Card wouldn't hurt.

Redskins Week 13 Rooting Guide

New Orleans Saints (10-1) vs. Dallas Cowboys (6-5)

Duh. After this matchup, the path looks pretty clean for the Cowboys. Root for the Saints.

Baltimore Ravens (6-5) vs. Atlanta Falcons (4-7)

Any AFC vs. NFC matchup would be better off for the Redskins if the AFC team won. A loss by the Falcons would almost guarantee that they wouldn't be the team to knock the Redskins out of a Wild Card spot. Root for the Ravens.

Carolina Panthers (6-5) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7)

Another week, another easy pick. The Panthers are in playoff contention, the Bucs are out. This result could also go a long way for the Redskins if the Panthers lose. Keep in mind Washington has the tiebreaker over Carolina from their Week 6 victory. Root for the Buccaneers.

Chicago Bears (8-3) vs. New York Giants (3-8)

At first glance, one would assume to root for the Bears. But that is where you would be wrong. Yes, a Giants loss would eliminate them from the postseason, but it would take a massive collapse from the Cowboys and Redskins to allow the Giants to become the division champs at 8-8. Chicago, on the other hand, is only two games ahead of Washington with a tough schedule remaining. A win by Washington and a loss by Chicago in Week 13 puts the Redskins only a game out of the No. 3 seed in the NFC. Root for the Giants.

Los Angeles Rams (10-1) vs. Detroit Lions (4-7)

For the Redskins to pass the Rams, Washington would need to go 5-0 or 4-1 and L.A. would have to finish 1-4 or worse. Don't get your hopes up. Root for the Rams.

Arizona Cardinals (2-9) vs. Green Bay Packers (4-6-1)

The Cardinals are trash and will be battling for the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The least they could do is help out the team that helped get them there. Root for the Cardinals.

San Francisco 49ers (2-9) vs. Seattle Seahawks (6-5)

See above. No reason to not root for the 49ers and try to make the path harder for the Seahawks.

Minnesota Vikings (6-4-1) vs. New England Patriots (8-3)

Another AFC vs. NFC matchup and this one could help benefit the Redskins if they are legit contenders for the Wild Card. Root for the Patriots, this result could be the difference in Week 17 when it's all said and done.

