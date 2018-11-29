Who to root for in Week 13 if you are a Baltimore Ravens fan originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

There is a crowded AFC playoff bubble right now and the Baltimore Ravens are the one team standing at the top.

Baltimore (6-5) is fortunate enough to have their playoff destiny in their own hands. Win out and they are in the postseason, at the very least they are a Wild Card team.

Nipping at their heels heading into Week 13 are five other teams. Leading the charge are the Indianapolis Colts, one of the hottest teams in the NFL. Baltimore will have to be on their marks to prevent the Colts from overtaking them. Right now the Ravens have only a slight edge in AFC record at 6-3 against the Colts' 5-4 AFC record.

Don't count out the division title either for the Ravens as the Pittsburgh Steelers have a horrid schedule on their plate. Win the division and higher seeds quickly come into play. But, before we get to talking about higher seed it's time to worry about this week.

Ravens Week 13 Rooting Guide

Buffalo Bills (4-7) vs. Miami Dolphins (5-6)

Sunday, Dec. 2 at 1:00 p.m.



An easy decision here as the Buffalo has the worse record and the Ravens already hold the tiebreaker over the Bills. The Dolphins are only a game behind the Ravens for the final spot in the AFC and are well within striking range. These two squads, the Bills and the Dolphins, will meet again in Week 17 and they each have the New England Patriots one more time on their schedule. Root for the Bills.

Indianapolis Colts (6-5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-8)

Sunday, Dec. 2 at 1:00 p.m.



Aside from them having the best record of the teams on the outside looking in, Indianapolis should be the team the Ravens are the most scared of. No. 1 they have Andrew Luck. No. 2 they have an easier schedule than Baltimore. The combined record of the Colts' remaining opponents is 25-30. The Ravens' opponents are 29-25-1. Jacksonville is no longer a threat in the Wild Card race, root for the Jaguars.

Cleveland Browns (4-6-1) vs. Houston Texans (8-3)

Sunday, Dec. 2 at 1:00 p.m.



Either way this one turns out would not be the end of the world for the Ravens. That is assuming the Ravens believe they still have a shot at the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs. The Steelers have a rough stretch of games to end the season, which Baltimore would need to pass first. Then, the Texans are only two games up on Baltimore. Getting to the playoffs is the first priority though and the Ravens do not have any wiggle room. Cleveland is 1.5 games back and has the head-to-head tiebreaker over Baltimore. They should be a bigger concern so root for the Texans in this matchup.

Denver Broncos (5-6) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (5-6)

Sunday, Dec. 2 at 1:00 p.m.



Baltimore wants niether of these two teams since both of them are a mere game out of the Ravens. Holding the Week 3 victory over the Broncos in the Ravens' pocket is the difference. Cincy and Baltimore both split the season series, so the next tiebreaker will be the divisional record. Root for the Broncos, despite them being one of the hottest teams in the AFC right now.

Kansas City Chiefs (9-2) vs. Oakland Raiders (2-9)

Sunday, Dec. 2 at 4:05 p.m.



An Oakland loss or a Baltimore win will end the Raiders' faint postseason hopes. They are no threat to the Ravens so just root for the Raiders in case something crazy happens down the stretch.

New York Jets (3-8) vs. Tennessee Titans (5-6)

Sunday, Dec. 2 at 4:05 p.m.



Building a wedge between the Ravens and the other teams on their tail is always a good thing. Baltimore has the tiebreaker over Tennessee already but they don't want it to come to that. Root for the Jets.

Minnesota Vikings (6-4-1) vs. New England Patriots (8-3)

Sunday, Dec. 2 at 4:25 p.m.



There is no reason to not root against the Patriots. They are playing a NFC team so there is nothing for the Ravens to lose if they root for the Vikings this week.

Los Angeles Chargers (8-3) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-3-1)

Sunday, Dec. 2 at 8:20 p.m.



If you are reading this we're assuming you're a Ravens fan so you don't need a reminder that the world is always better when the Steelers lose. That still should be the focus, but it would not be the end of the world if the Chargers fell in this matchup. Root for the Chargers.

