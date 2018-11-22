Who to root for in Week 12 if you are a Baltimore fan originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

At the moment the Baltimore Ravens control their own playoff destiny. Win all six games to go 11-5 and the Ravens are in the postseason.

Thinking that would be naive based on what we've seen from Baltimore this year. On top of that, no one actually knows when Joe Flacco will return, which yes he is the best quarterback on the roster that gives the Ravens a chance to make the playoffs.

As the second place team in the Wild Card, the Ravens do not have much wiggle room in the standings.

Playing only two teams that are in the heat of the playoff race means that Baltimore needs some help.

This week the Ravens could really use a loss from the Cincinnati Bengals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Tennessee Titans.

Ravens Week 12 Rooting Guide

Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7) vs. Buffalo Bills (3-7)

Sunday, Nov. 25 at 1:00 p.m.



Rolling the Bills in Week 1 makes this an easy choice on which team to root for. If Buffalo makes a huge comeback in the standings (only two games back of Baltimore), the Ravens already have the tiebreaker. Besides is everyone convinced the Jaguars are that bad? It's better off if that defense has all hope vanquished. Root for the Bills.

Cleveland Browns (3-6-1) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (5-5)

Sunday, Nov. 25 at 1:00 p.m.



On top of the Browns having the lesser record than the Bengals, the Ravens have the advantage of playing Cleveland one more time this season to pad their lead over their divisional opponent. With the turmoil on the Bengals coaching staff, its not too far out of the realm of possibilities to root for the Browns.

New England Patriots (7-3) vs. New York Jets (3-7)

Sunday, Nov. 25 at 1:00 p.m.



For the Ravens to pass the Patriots in the AFC playoff picture Baltimore would either have to climb back in the AFC North to pass the Steelers OR the Patriots would have to let the Miami Dolphins come back. Neither seems likely. The Jets don't look like a team about to turn it around either to make a run for a Wild Card berth. Might as well just go against New England and root for the Jets.

Arizona Cardinals (2-8) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (7-3)

Sunday, Nov. 25 at 4:05 p.m.



When it's AFC vs. NFC always root for the NFC. Given that it's the Chargers helps too. It's not going to happen but, root for the Cardinals.

Miami Dolphins (5-5) vs. Indianapolis Colts (5-5)

Sunday, Nov. 25 at 1:00 p.m.



A tie would be the best possible result at this point in time for the Ravens. Baltimore hasn't played, nor will play, either team before the year is out. Here we'll look at the remaining schedule for Miami (Bills, Patriots, @ Vikings, Jaguars, Bills) and Indianapolis (@ Jaguars, @ Texans, Cowboys, Giants, @ Titans). The Dolphins have a slightly easier schedule and it's too far to look ahead to record against common opponents. Root for the Dolphins.

Pittsburgh Steelers (7-2-1) vs. Denver Broncos (4-6)

Sunday, Nov. 25 at 1:00 p.m.



Baltimore is behind Pittsburgh in the division by 2.5 games. At the same time, Baltimore's only up by a game over the Broncos for the second Wild Card. A fan of the Ravens should not want either team to win. Under the assumption that the Ravens do their job and win games they're supposed to win, it's too early to give up on a division title. Besides, Baltimore has the head-to-head win over Denver. This is a tough call, but root for the Broncos.

Tennessee Titans (5-5) vs. Houston Texans (7-3)

Sunday, Nov. 25 at 8:20 p.m.



One team has to win the AFC South so it might as well be the Texans. Ignore the chance to pass them for a higher seed, Baltimore needs to lock down the Wild Card first. A loss from Tennessee helps in that regard. Root for the Texans.

