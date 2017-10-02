Who Should You Root for in the Playoffs? Who Should You Root Against?

Now that the season is over and we know all ten of our playoff teams and their respective seeding, we have one little problem to deal with: two thirds of all baseball fans, more or less anyway, do not have a primary rooting interest left.

This is a problem because, as we so often note, baseball is a local game first and foremost, with people following their own team far more than they follow the entire league like fans may do in other sports.

If you are a fan of one of the 20 teams who have played their last inning of 2017, you have two options: (1) tune out of baseball for October and concentrate on football, politics, reading books or spending time with your loved ones; or (2) jumping on some other team’s bandwagon and rooting for them for a month.

Pick option (2). It’s way better. Football is dumb, books are overrated and your family will be there in November, assuming we don’t lose a nuclear war to North Korea.

If you do choose that course, allow me to help you choose which team to root for this October:

RED SOX

Pro: Based on comments on this blog over the past eight years, a lot of you non-Boston fans don’t like David Ortiz very much. Well, he’s gone! I suppose a lot of you still have a lot of Dustin Pedroia issues to work through, but really, this is not the same Boston team of a few years back that a lot of you grew to loathe. Jackie Bradley Jr. is wonderful to watch play defense. Mookie Betts is eminently likable and he bowls too and bowling is great! Chris Sale may be an odd duck, but seeing a dude built as slightly as him strike out a dozen dudes a game is kind of fun. So too is watching Craig Kimbrel. You may not like the whole ~Red Sox Experience~ but there are a ton of likable and interesting players on the Red Sox. David Price happens to play for them too.

Con: History is hard to get over. Fans of most teams have had a reason to either dislike or roll their eyes at Boston over the years, whether because of their actual dominance or because they and their fan base still styled themselves as underdogs even when they won all the time. Generally speaking, Boston sports teams do not deserve bandwagons and those who do bandwagon for Boston sports teams tend to be the worst bandwagoners. If you don’t believe me, just go talk to your friend who has been a big Patriots fan since 2003.

YANKEES

Pro: They’re great evidence that you don’t have to do a massive, complete tear-down rebuild in order to get good again. Yes, they have financial advantages, but Aaron Judge, Luis Severino, Gary Sanchez and the other kids who have driven them this year show that the “go out and buy all the talent they can” Yankees are history. Really, it’s the same deal with the Red Sox: you have years, maybe decades of pent-up dislike for them — and no, they do not deserve a bandwagon at all — but if you take the branding away from this team, it’s actually a super fun group of players. Plus: if they win the World Series, they may be the only team that doesn’t visit the White House.

Con: It’s the Yankees. Really, screw the Yankees, always. And to be honest: they and their fans would prefer that you hate them. They won’t admit it, but they like it that way.

INDIANS

Pro: It’s hard to root against a drought ending. It’s been 69 years since the Indians have won the World Series and that’s not nice at all. At the same time, the Indians have played some amazing baseball this season, so if you’re the sort of bandwagon fan who prefers to see dominance vindicated with a championship more than you like to see underdogs prevail, they got you covered that way too. Beyond that there’s the usual “root for the struggling city” dynamics which, while I personally find it condescending (see the Detroit coverage of recent years), will certainly appeal to some people. Mostly people who don’t give much of a care about places like Cleveland the rest of the year and who don’t understand much about what’s happening in the Rust Belt, but I suppose they mean well.

Con: As always, it’s gonna be nauseating to see that logo in prime time every night. Part of me really does want to see a championship elude the Indians until they get rid of Wahoo. Which may be sooner than we all think.

TWINS

Pro: A 103-loss team making the playoffs the very next year is a great thing. Especially if you happen to root for a bad team that is trying to sell its fan base on the alleged inevitability of many years of losing before they can contend again (I’m looking at you, Atlanta). The fact that their front office sold off players in July but the team still rallied to make the playoffs is a nice eff-you to The Man as well, and it’s nice to root for those sorts of eff-yous. I mentioned above that it’s fun to watch Jackie Bradley Jr. play defense. Well, double that for Byron Buxton. He’s truly special. Also: if you’re a fan of chaos, the Twins — and the Rockies, which I’ll discuss below — give us the best chance to see a snowed-out World Series game. That might be bad for baseball but it’d be great for writing about baseball, arguing about the schedule and stadiums and climate change and a bunch of other things that serve as the engine for baseball blogs. OK, fine, this is maybe just my reason for rooting for the Twins, but we’ll all have fun with it. Promise.

Read More