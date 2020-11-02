What is the root of the issues with the Miami Dolphins’ run game?

The Miami Dolphins brought home a hard-earned victory on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, the score reading 28-17 when the clock hit triple zeros to close out the fourth quarter. Miami’s 28 points came in the most unconventional of ways, with the defense and special teams units each contributing 7 points to the cause and the Dolphins’ two touchdowns coming on short fields. Their touchdown drives were 1 and 33 yards in length.

As a matter of fact, the Dolphins finished with 145 yards of offense and it became woefully apparent once again in the second half that the Dolphins are not a team well equipped to run the ball at a high frequency and close out football games. At least not yet.

We’ve seen this script before against Jacksonville and also against the New York Jets — Miami committed to playing clock control and not give their opponents any easy outs to climb back into the football game. But that approach catches a snag when opposing teams sniff out the strategy, as it allows them to crowd the line of scrimmage and force a lot of short runs (or runs for loss).

So how do the Dolphins build upon this? How can they get better at the “closing” approach to offensive football?

That’s a complicated question, one that offers no shortage of potential solutions. First and foremost, Miami needs to find ways to stay sticky on their run blocks. Miami’s line is young, so the team doesn’t often provide the kind of stickiness and effectiveness holding their blocks for prolonged amounts of time. That’s a big reason why we’ve seen the Dolphins marginalize RB Jordan Howard to the degree that they have: their line can’t block long enough for him to climb through gaps.

But while that feels like a simple fix of getting more experience, that isn’t going to help the Dolphins in the here and now. The team is going to have to navigate their limitations as best as they can in 2020 before reassessing the position in the offseason and determining whether they want to upgrade over Ted Karras, Ereck Flowers or potential add another tackle and kick Robert Hunt inside.

Perhaps Miami can target a running back before tomorrow’s trade deadline to serve as the hammer they envisioned Jordan Howard being. Perhaps they add Austin Jackson back to the mix after his foot injury and bump Jesse Davis from the starting lineup and find more power in the run game. The issues against the Rams weren’t something that you’d point to as a change in the quarterback; it was more a byproduct of the game situation, the personnel on both sides of the ball and the lack of answers the Dolphins current have to clamping down their blocks.

They’ve got plenty of time for the long haul. But at 4-3, this team could use a boost now. Where that comes from is up to debate but if Miami wants to bring in an outside influence to help, they’ve got until tomorrow’s trade deadline to figure it out.