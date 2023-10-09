'Roos' of the Road: Safety-Conscious Kangaroo Stops at Red Light

A kangaroo that was recently hopping along a roadway in New South Wales, Australia, appeared to take the rules of the road very seriously as it came to a halt at a red light.

Footage filmed by Emily Bianco shows the roo hopping in front of the car she was traveling in with friends, as they drove through Megalong Valley in the Blue Mountains.

The marsupial can be seen bouncing along the roadway, but comes to a full stop when it approaches a red traffic light, much to the amusement of Bianco and her pals.

The group can be heard cracking up behind the camera, with the laughter only intensifying when the kangaroo resumes its journey as the light switches to green.

“My friends and I were driving out in the mountain and a very road safe kangaroo jumped in front of our car,” Bianco told Storyful. “It then continued to hop in front of the car as we drove and even stopped at traffic lights.”

Marsupials see in full color, according to ABC Science. Credit: Emily Bianco via Storyful