Roos misses out as Stormers head to Scotstoun

Stormers must do without influential South Africa flanker Evan Roos in the URC quarter-final against Glasgow, although full-back Warrick Gelant returns.

Roos, 24, misses out at Scotstoun on Saturday night with a concussion suffered during training, while Gelant is restored having been rested for last week's win over the Lions.

Only five players - fly-half Manie Libbok, scrum-half Herschel Jantjies, locks Ruben van Heerden and Jason Dixon and loose forward Hacjivah Dayimani - retain their place in the team from that victory.

Stormers ended the regular season by winning six of their final seven games to finish fifth, one place behind Glasgow.

Director of rugby John Dobson said: "We know it will take a top performance to stay alive in this competition and that is a challenge we have embraced.

"We will have to do it without a number of our frontline players due to injuries, but it is a testament to the depth we have built and the quality of our squad that there is plenty of belief.

"Despite having almost a full team ruled out, we have built up some good momentum heading into the play-offs."

Stormers: Gelant, Hartzenberg, D du Plessis, Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Loader, Libbok, Jantjies; Harris, Dweba, Malherbe, Moerat (C), van Heerden, Engelbrecht, Dixon, Dayimani.

Replacements: Venter, Sithole, Fouche, Smith, Theunissen, Evans, de Wet, J du Plessis.