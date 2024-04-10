Roos fall in 8-inning battle to Boswell

Apr. 9—WEATHERFORD — The Weatherford Kangaroos baseball team entered Tuesday night's contest against the district-leading Boswell Pioneers on a four-game winning streak. The top two teams of District 3-6A battled through seven scoreless innings, until the visitors benefitted from a two-run homer over the right field fence in the top of the eighth inning, which eventually led to Boswell escaping Weatherford with a 2-0 victory.

Weatherford junior Colton McClure took the mound for Weatherford and was able to shut down a strong Boswell lineup through 7.1 innings, once again reaching a double-digit strikeout total.

Although the Roos were shut out for the first time this season, the lineup was able to generate offense and get runners on base as Weatherford collected six total hits to Boswell's five.

One of Weatherford's best scoring chances came in the bottom of the third inning. Senior centerfielder and leadoff hitter J.T. Cienega laid down a beautiful bunt between the gap of the pitcher and first base and made it safely uncontested. After that, McClure was able to reach base as Cienega moved to third. Then, while McClure was caught in a rundown between first and second after taking an ambitious lead, he was able to retreat to first base safely. While that was happening, though, Cienega bolted for home plate but was tagged out in a close play to keep the game scoreless.

The Roos got two base runners on in the fourth inning as well following a solid single off the bat of junior first baseman Ayden Thomas, but another close baserunning play at third base saw junior Rhys Vindiola tagged out at third by a fingertip.

Then Cienega, who also accounted for three of Weatherford's six total hits, showed off his defensive prowess in the outfield.

In the top of the fifth inning, Cienega accounted for an impressive first out after tracking down a deep fly ball that he dove and caught close to the warning track. After that, Cienega caught two more routine fly balls to complete his own personal hat trick. He made an even more impressive diving grab by the wall to open the sixth inning that helped Weatherford enter the seventh inning tied at zeroes. Cienega's dazzling grab preceded a crucial double play that ended the inning and took a would-be Boswell run off the board after Roos' head coach Jason Lee challenged the call to the umpires.

Weatherford was not able to plate a walk-off run in the bottom of the seventh inning, so the teams entered extra innings, where Boswell got the go-ahead two-run shot it needed for the 2-0 victory.

Weatherford (19-5-1, 7-2) will face the same district-leading Boswell squad (19-4, 9-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Boswell. Weatherford sits two games behind Boswell for the District 3-6A crown.

If Weatherford defeats Boswell on the road, the Roos would need to win their remaining four district games and would need Boswell to lose at least once in their final four district contests to set up a likely winner-take-all game for the district title at the end of the regular season.