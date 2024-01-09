Roope Hintz with a Shorthanded Goal vs. Minnesota Wild
No. 1 Michigan and No. 2 Washington face off for the national title.
The Dolphins will be shorthanded on defense in a playoff game expected to be played in frigid conditions.
Tyrese Haliburton had a towel over his head as he was carried off the court at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday night.
Scott Pianowski presents some players readily available in fantasy hockey leagues who could enhance your roster in the second week of 2024.
Let's look at the top 11 NBA contenders from a couple of different lenses.
The playoff field is set and Wild Card Weekend is going to be must watch television. Or in the case of Dolphins- Chiefs, a must stream on Peacock. But before we dive into the postseason later this week, Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens put one final bow on the regular season and give out their 2023 fantasy awards.
Kirk Cousins’ contract with the Vikings is set to expire in March, which will potentially end his six-year tenure with the franchise.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
It's the fourth title game matchup of undefeated teams in the four-team playoff era.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Every Super Bowl is a gem, but not all Super Bowl matchups are created equal.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap every game from the final week of regular season action around the NFL and give their immediate reactions and takeaways as we look ahead to Wild Card weekend. Fitz and Frank start by highlighting some of the most important outcomes, including the Buffalo Bills taking the AFC East, the Houston Texans winning the AFC South, the Green Bay Packers making the playoffs, the Dallas Cowboys getting the 2 seed and the Philadelphia Eagles continuing to look like a bad football team. Later, Fitz and Frank cover each and every Week 18 game, as they go back and forth on the Jacksonville Jaguars' meltdown, the Atlanta Falcons and the firing of Arthur Smith, Antonio Pierce showing up big once again and much more. The duo finish off the show by doing a rapid Wild Card preview. Fitz and Frank discuss their expectations for the first round of playoff games next weekend.
The Josh Allen experience was on full display in a wild first half in Miami.
Brandon Aubrey went 35-of-35 to start the season for the Cowboys, and was just two field goals away from matching the NFL’s all-time record.
Sam Howell and the Commanders made sure to get Terry McLaurin to his fourth straight 1,000-yard season.
The Bills have won the AFC East, and will now get the No. 2 seed in the conference.
Another high-profile Dodgers signing comes with deferred payouts.
The Lions potentially lost a key player with their postseason scheduled to start next week.
It was a record-setting Week 18 for the Rams' rookie standout.
Dan Skipper is having the game of his career against the VIkings