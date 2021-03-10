Roope Hintz with a Goal vs. Chicago Blackhawks
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Roope Hintz (Dallas Stars) with a Goal vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 03/09/2021
Roope Hintz (Dallas Stars) with a Goal vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 03/09/2021
As they were grappling on the floor near the end of the second round, a bizarre conversation ensued between them which may explain why Elliott wanted the fight.
Adesanya showed his peers how it is done, even in a losing effort.
The Nets announced the six-time All-Star's signing after his buyout from the Pistons.
Blachowicz cemented the fight by taking Adesanya down in each of the final two rounds and basically holding him on his back for more than half the round.
A vicious, intentional knee to the head of a downed Aljamain Sterling cost Petr Yan his bantamweight title on Saturday at Apex on the main card of UFC 259.
Eagles legend and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid landed on Jeopardy! on Tuesday night, but he did not get a fair shake. By Adam Hermann
The Packers did not use the franchise tag on free agent running back Aaron Jones.
Novak Djokovic will realize one of his long-cherished goals on Monday when he eclipses Roger Federer's all-time record for most weeks as the men's world number one, holding the top ranking for the 311th week. "This is one of my two biggest professional goals," Djokovic said last year. "To reach the record of, (and) surpass Roger's record for longest No. 1 and win as many (Grand) Slams as possible."
Tarik Cohen makes it clear via Twitter that he wants Ryan Pace to sign Allen Robinson to a long-term deal after the Bears placed the star wide receiver on a franchise tag on Tuesday.
One of the many offshoots of this COVID-infected season has been a dearth of non-conference games, and therefore a lack of cross-reference points. But there are teams that appear ripe for an upset in the NCAA tournament.
Kenny Golladay may have played his final game with the Detroit Lions, after the team and GM Brad Holmes decided not to use franchise tag
Bryson DeChambeau won't be aiming to the 9th hole while playing TPC Sawgrass' 18th hole after internal out of bounds was added to the hole.
The recruiting process can never start early enough.
Raiders jump into top ten in available money under cap with Trent Brown trade
The New England Patriots traded for offensive tackle Trent Brown. Is this a window into their thinking at quarterback?
Crossing Ts and dotting Is is a tried and true tradition, and just because there are warm and fuzzy feelings all around thanks to the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott reaching an agreement, that doesn't mean business doesn't need to be ...
Rory McIlroy was dejected Sunday after the API and spoke of making changes. Tuesday, he clarified what he meant.
The move to release Butler was expected, but is unfortunate nonetheless.
"There isn't a team more prepared to intelligently expedite a tank" than Detroit Lions, 1 Twitter user wrote after Kenny Golladay won't be franchised
A NASCAR competition official said Tuesday that the sanctioning body would review a spin by Kyle Busch during last Friday’s Camping World Truck Series event, hinting that a more stringent stance on incidents that prompt caution periods may be coming. A flat tire forced Busch’s No. 51 Toyota to slow during Friday’s Bucked Up 200 […]