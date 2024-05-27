Rooney wants Plymouth youngsters to follow his teenage dream

Wayne Rooney has been appointed manager of Plymouth (Oli SCARFF)

Wayne Rooney has said he will give Plymouth Argyle's young players the chance to follow his example by making their senior debuts as teenagers.

Former Manchester United and England striker Rooney, who burst onto the Premier League scene as a 16-year-old at Everton, was appointed manager of the English second-tier club on Saturday -- less than five months after being sacked by then Championship rivals Birmingham.

The 38-year-old Rooney, asked about his management style, told Argyle TV on Monday: "Obviously I had my playing career, which I loved, but if you want to go into management, you quite quickly have to move on from there.

"I've put a lot of work in, a lot of time in to try to develop myself as a coach, try to improve, try to get better, and I want to be a coach who helps players, helps teams, develops players, academy players.

"Academy players are really important as well, to try to improve them, because I was a player who came into the first team at 16. I think a lot of young players are good enough, but maybe don't get the chance, so I've got a real passion for that as well."

A move to southwest side Plymouth is the fourth managerial role of Rooney's coaching career, which has so far failed to live up to his stellar playing days.

He was sacked after just 83 days in charge of Championship side Birmingham earlier this year, winning just two of his 15 matches in charge -- a record which contributed to the Blues' relegation to League One.

He previously had a short spell with former club DC United in Major League Soccer.

But Rooney, Manchester United's all-time record goalscorer, did thrive in difficult circumstances during his first job at Derby as the club entered administration.

He will now link up again at Home Park with Plymouth director of football Neil Dewsnip, who was the head of Everton's academy when Rooney was rising through the ranks on Merseyside.

"I think ultimately the important thing in that is we're both trying to do the right thing, we both want the right thing, we're both on the same wavelength now to make sure the club moves forward on players coming into the football club, style of play, how we want to move forward," said Rooney.

