Rooney says England player will ‘get found out’ in midfield
Wayne Rooney has cast doubt on Trent Alexander-Arnold featuring in midfield for England and believes the Liverpool defender could ‘get found out’ against the bigger teams.

Alexander-Arnold has established himself as one of the best attacking right-backs in world football for his club side but has struggled to earn the trust of England manager Gareth Southgate in a defensive role.

 

The 25-year-old has featured for England in recent fixtures in midfield, having spent increased minutes for Liverpool in a central position, and has been told by Southgate that he is viewed as a midfielder within the national set-up.

However, former England captain Rooney has doubted whether Alexander-Arnold has the defensive discipline to feature in midfield against the best nations in world football, while suggesting England will ‘lose a lot of his qualities’ with the change.

“I’ve watched Trent play in midfield a few times and I think you lose a lot of his qualities from full-back,” Rooney told The Overlap.

“I think his delivery is incredible. Of course he picks passes from midfield but I think he’s got to fight it out (at right-back).

“I know Kyle’s (Walker) probably the best right-back in the world at the minute but I think midfield is such an important position. I’d play (Kobbie) Mainoo before Trent in midfield. 100%.

 

“It’s not that he’s not good in there some of the passes he’s hitting are incredible. It’s probably only Becks (David Beckham) who was similar but I think to play in midfield, that discipline you need from a defensive point of view, especially when you come up against the bigger teams, I think he’ll get found out a bit.”

