Rooney Rule not the reason for lack of NFL head coaching opportunities for minorities
Yahoo Sports' Senior NFL writers Charles Robinson and Terez Paylor discuss why Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has yet to be named a head coach. Paylor shares his thoughts on who is to blame for the lack of minority head coaches in the league. Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.
Scroll to continue with content