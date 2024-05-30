Rooney questions lack of leaders at Manchester United

Wayne Rooney has questioned the leadership at Manchester United following a disappointing season under Erik ten Hag.

United ended the season eighth in the table, the club’s lowest league finish since 1989-90, and exited the Champions League at the group stage. Their 13 league defeats also represented an unwanted club record in a Premier League season.

The Red Devils salvaged their season somewhat, and earned a place in Europe, with victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup final last weekend. However, changes are expected in the summer transfer window, amid new backing from minority owners Ineos.

Former United captain Rooney has questioned the role of the senior players inside the dressing room and believes Ten Hag’s team appears, from the outside, to lack leadership.

“That’s the one thing with Manchester United now,” Rooney told The Overlap.

“I look at the team and you’re still asking questions, who is the leader? Obviously Bruno (Fernandes) is the captain of the team but who are the leaders in there?

“I said this a few weeks ago with Marcus (Rashford) when Marcus was getting stick for his body language or whatever. I think he’s always been like that. I don’t think he’s ever been a big talker on the pitch, I think he’s always been like that.

“When he’s going through a tough moment, or you want him to work a little bit harder maybe, I think that’s where some of the more senior players in there have got to demand that from him.

“Every time United concede a goal, heads go down too quickly. You almost think, there’s no way they’re getting back into this here.”

Read – Rooney says England player will get ‘found out’ in midfield

See more – Harry Kane hailed as England’s greatest ever player

Subscribe to our social channels:

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | TikTok