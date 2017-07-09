Rooney passes Everton medical, will sign two-year deal

The Liverpool Echo says Wayne Rooney has passed the final test and will complete a move back to Everton.

Rooney’s medical went well, and the report says the England captain will become Everton’s top-paid player on a two-year deal which will pay him $193,000 per week.

The report says Rooney’s deal is tied into Manchester United’s desire to land Romelu Lukaku.

According to The Echo:

United agreed to write off the remainder of Rooney’s contract in order to allow him to move to Goodison Park, while the ECHO understands the England skipper was valued at around £10m by both clubs as part of the £100m deal which will take Romelu Lukaku to Old Trafford.

That’s a lot of dough, and it will be interesting to follow Ronald Koeman‘s plans to organize Everton’s midfield and forwards. Where would you play Rooney, and with who, because at that salary the dude is going to play.

