Rooney, Mackay & Scotland - St Johnstone's best cult hero signings

[BBC]

We asked you to name St Johnstone's best cult hero signings - the player who showed up with little expectation (and perhaps ability) but won over the support.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

Donald: Easily Shaun Rooney. Went from a bench player when he arrived to scoring in both cup final wins. All Saints fans will remember his name.

Douglas: Dave Mackay. Plenty of ability but was totally unheralded when he joined Saints from Livingston. Became a legendary right-back - consistent, dependable and passionate - and, of course, captained Saints to their first ever cup win in 2014.

Anon: Jason Scotland’s got to be up there. Managed to get him on a work permit then he averaged about a goal every other game for two seasons. Was also part of the Trinidad and Tobago 2006 World Cup team, so they were our adopted nation for the summer.

Anon: Attila Sekerlioglu was a cult hero at Saints. Brought so much energy and determination to every performance. Oh, and he had cracking hair. A joy to watch.