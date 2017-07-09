Wayne Rooney eyes silverware after making Everton return

Sentimentality is not behind Wayne Rooney's return to Everton as the former Manchester United captain eyes trophies with the Toffees.

Wayne Rooney believes he is returning to Everton at the perfect time as they are gearing up for a tilt at trophies.

Some 13 years after leaving Goodison Park for Manchester United, Rooney secured a return to his boyhood club on Sunday, penning a two-year deal.

Rooney won five Premier League titles at United, as well as the Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup along with three League Cup wins.

And, after a transfer window that has seen the Toffees add Davy Klaassen, Jordan Pickford, Sandro Ramirez and Michael Keane, Rooney believes silverware is a realistic target upon his return.

"[Winning trophies] would be the pinnacle. I really feel now the club is moving in the right direction, bringing the right calibre of players in," Rooney told the club's official website.

"I want to be part of it and hopefully part of a successful Everton team.

"It's a great feeling to be back. I'm excited, I cannot wait to meet the lads, get on the training pitch and then get on the pitch to play. I'm ecstatic – I just cannot wait to get back playing.

"I'm excited, and I'm excited by the signings that the club have made. This club is moving forward. This football club should be winning trophies and we're taking huge steps to being involved and trying to win trophies.

"The first game back will be an emotional day for me and I'm looking forward to it. I'm not just coming back because it's the team I support, the team I grew up playing for - I'm coming back because I feel the club can move forward and be successful. I want to be part of it.

"There will be pressure on me to perform, but I'm ready to go. I believe I can help move this club forward and be more successful on the pitch."

Koeman had made no secret of his desire to bring Rooney back to Goodison Park, publicly praising the striker at various stages last season and the Dutchman's praise was key in the move.

"Ronald Koeman was very influential in me coming here," Rooney added.

"When it was obvious I was going to be leaving Manchester United this summer, Ronald came out a few times and said how much he wanted me at the club and that had a huge impact on me.

"There were other options there but once I knew that Everton wanted me to come back then it was the only option for me."