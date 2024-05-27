De Roon ruled out of Euros as Dutch start preparations

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman stands with Wout Weghorst, Virgil van Dijk and Steven Bergwijn during a training session of the Dutch national team at the KNVB Campus in preparation for the European Football Championship in Germany. Koen Van Weel/ANP/dpa

Former champions the Netherlands started Euro 2024 preparations on Monday with a depleted squad and midfielder Marten de Roon confirmed to miss the tournament in Germany.

The national federation KNVB said that Atalanta midfielder De Roon suffered a muscle injury in the Coppa Italia final two weeks ago which also made him miss the club's Europa League triumph on Wednesday.

It said he would not be fit in time for the June 14-July 14 tournament.

Other players missing the first training sessions include Borussia Dortmund's Donyell Malen and Ian Maatsen who contest the Champions League final on Saturday against Real Madrid.

Coach Ronald Koeman has 29 players left from his provisional squad which he will narrow dow to the tournament squad of 26 on Wednesday.

The Dutch, winners of the last Euros in (West) Germany in 1988, play tune-up games against Canada on June 6 and Iceland four days later.

The move into their Euros base camp in Wolfsburg on June 11 and face France, Austria and Poland in the group stage.