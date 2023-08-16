Roomba 694 is down to $179, and high-end robot vacuums are up to $400 off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission.

With a retail price of $275, the Roomba 694 robot vacuum is one of iRobot’s most popular models. It offers powerful suction and neat features like Alexa support, all for less than $300. That’s a terrific value for a Roomba, but most people wait for the Roomba 694 to go on sale before they buy one.

Good news: iRobot’s Roomba 694 has a big $95 discount right now that drops it to $179, matching the lowest price ever. There are also several more Roomba models on sale this week, offering discounts of up to $400 off.

Today's Top Deals







iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works…

Price: $179 (save $95)

You Save: $95.99 (35%)

Buy Now







iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Self Emptying Robot Vacuum - Empties Itself for up to 60 Days, Detects…

Price: $599 (save $400)

You Save: $400.00 (40%)

Buy Now







iRobot® Roomba Combo™ j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop - Automatically vacuums and mops Wit…

Price: $799 (save $300)

You Save: $300.99 (27%)

Buy Now







iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum & Braava Jet m6 (6112) Robot Mop Bundle - Wi-Fi Connected…

Price: $899 (save $350)

You Save: $350.00 (28%)

Buy Now

We told you about a great sale a couple of months ago on one of our favorite robot vacuum models. A Roborock S7 deal slashed this powerful high-end model to one of the best prices we’ve seen.

You can still save on Roborock’s awesome robot vacuum and mop combo if you clip the coupon on Amazon’s site. But now, there are several new deals you can also check out on iRobot’s popular Roomba lineup.

The star of the show right now is probably the Roomba 694 robot vacuum, which is on sale for $179. It’s a very popular Roomba model that checks all of the essential boxes. It doesn’t have many fancy features or bells and whistles, but it has strong suction and it’ll get the job done.







iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works…

Price: $179.00

You Save: $95.99 (35%)

Buy Now

If you’re looking for a more premium model, you’re in luck. All of iRobot’s hottest high-end robot vacuums are on sale this week.

Starting with our favorite, the Roomba s9+ is on sale with a $400 discount this week. If you read our Roomba s9+ review, you know that this is one of the most powerful robot vacuums ever made. If you have a pet that sheds, this is the ultimate model.

You can also save $350 on the Roomba s9+ and Braave Jet m6 bundle.







iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Self Emptying Robot Vacuum - Empties Itself for up to 60 Days, Detects…

Price: $599 (save $400)

You Save: $400.00 (40%)

Buy Now







iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum & Braava Jet m6 (6112) Robot Mop Bundle - Wi-Fi Connected…

Price: $899 (save $350)

You Save: $350.00 (28%)

Buy Now

If you’re willing to sacrifice some suction in exchange for AI smarts, the Roomba j7+ is on sale for $549. That’s a $250 discount, and it matches the lowest price we’ve seen since the holidays.

Check out our Roomba j7+ review for more info.

Or, if you want iRobot’s latest and greatest, the Roomba j7+ Combo has a $300 discount. This is iRobot’s first robot vacuum with integrated autonomous mopping.







iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum – Avoids Common Obstacles Like Socks, Shoes…

Price: $549 (save $250)

You Save: $250.99 (31%)

Buy Now







iRobot® Roomba Combo™ j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop - Automatically vacuums and mops Wit…

Price: $799 (save $300)

You Save: $300.99 (27%)

Buy Now

Last but certainly not least, the Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum is down to $399. That’s a $150 discount from this model’s $550 retail price.

iRobot’s i3+ isn’t quite as powerful as the s9+ or as smart as the j7+. But it’s a great self-emptying Roomba that costs much less than either of those two flagship models.







iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum – Now Clean by Room with Smart Mapping,…

Price: $399.00

You Save: $150.99 (27%)

Buy Now

Don't Miss: Today’s deals: $140 AirPods 3, $35 Echo Dot, $179 Roomba, $50 off PlayStation 5, more

Click here to read the full article.

More Top Deals from BGR