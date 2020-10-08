Make room for two more on crowded Eagles' injured list originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles will be without starting linebacker T.J. Edwards and safety and special teamer Rudy Ford for at least three weeks.

Edwards and Ford, who both suffered hamstring injuries Sunday night in the 49ers game, both were placed on Injured Reserve Thursday morning.

The Eagles now have 13 players on Injured Reserve, including seven starters.

Edwards and Ford will miss a minimum of three games. They’ll be eligible to return for the Eagles’ Week 8 game against the Cowboys at the Linc on Nov. 1.

Edwards, a second-year undrafted free agent, has started all four games this year and has 15 tackles, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery on special teams. He’s played 118 snaps, or 42 percent of the Eagles’ defensive snaps.

Alex Singleton, who had only took over for Edwards Sunday and had a pick-6 off Nick Mullens.

Ford, a 4th-year pro originally drafted by the Cards in 2017, has played in three games and played 53 snaps on special teams and none on defense.

The Eagles also signed linebacker Dante Olson to the practice squad. Olson was in camp with the Eagles as an undrafted rookie from Montana. He was released on Aug. 26.