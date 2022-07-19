Rookies report today for Falcons, Ravens, Chargers, Dolphins, Patriots, Saints, Giants, Jets

NFL training camps are gradually getting underway.

After the Bills and Raiders became the first two teams to bring rookies to camp yesterday, eight more teams are having rookies report today.

Rookies for the Falcons, Ravens, Chargers, Dolphins, Patriots, Saints, Giants and Jets report to training camp today.

The Raiders will become the first team with their whole roster in camp when their veterans report tomorrow. By July 26, all 32 teams will have their training camps fully open.

