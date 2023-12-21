This rookie's 'relentless' play is drawing opponents, college attention

Emily Forrester smiles a lot. A lot. Even on the basketball court.

Whether she’s taking a contested mid-range shot or snagging a tough rebound for Chambersburg's girls' basketball team, it would not be uncommon to spy the 6-foot-2 freshman wing cracking a mid-play grin.

“We’ve done a few double-takes on the sideline," said first-year coach Jamiur Hill. "‘Is she smiling right now?’ we’d say to each other [during a game]. But that’s Emily, she’s your typical true freshman. She’s giddy, she's out there enjoying the moment."

“I’m not even really aware that I am smiling on the court,” admitted Forrester, 14.

“She has a personality that is infectious, and you cannot be around her and not be influenced by her happiness,” said Melissa Penrose, Emily’s mother.

Top performers: Long-range shooters, major mat wins: Here are some of the top performances from last week

Chambersburg's Emily Forrester, left, drives to the basket during the Franklin County Vs. tournament. Forrester is a 6-foot-2 freshman who averages double figures in points and rebounds for the Trojans.

Smiles aside, through seven games, Forrester has been a force on the hardwood for the 2-5 Trojans, averaging over double digits in points (10.6) and rebounds (11.5) per game. In her high school debut, she scored 18 points and collected 11 rebounds in a win over Shippensburg. Last week, in a 52-27 home victory over rival Harrisburg, she led all players with 16 points and 15 rebounds.

“She doesn’t have a long body of work, so when she goes out and [excels], that's coming from a true freshman who’s already drawing a lot of attention,” Hill said. “She can’t sneak into the gym anymore. When she steps onto the court, she's all business. That's the mature aspect of her game.”

It is rare for a freshman player to take to the high school game so quickly, especially one like Forrester that started playing basketball formally just a few years earlier.

“She was opposed to playing basketball for a long time – people would always comment to her about her height, and ask if she played basketball, and she would get so irritated,” Penrose said. “When she decided to play for her middle school team in seventh grade, the obsession started. Since then, she’s been in the gym nearly every day. She is relentless in her dedication to the sport.”

Names to know: 52 athletes to watch from Franklin County this winter season

Chambersburg's Emily Forrester has already caught the eye of Power 5 programs.

Her potential has already put her on the radar of Power 5 Division I college programs, including contact from assistant coaches at Maryland and Louisville, a team currently ranked No. 22 in the AP women’s top 25 poll.

Forrester follows the college game and tracks the sport’s top players and programs. But if she has a dream school in mind, she’s not ready to say quite yet.

“I definitely want to play high-major Division I basketball. That is my goal. You can only play at that level when you are good,” she added.

Earlier this year, Forrester also began playing for Maryland-based Team Durant, a travel team which competes in the Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL), a circuit that brings together the best Nike-sponsored teams nationwide for competition in front of college coaches during the NCAA’s permitted evaluation periods.

Chambersburg's Emily Forrester is on ESPN's watch list for Class of 2027 basketball players.

“Someone at her size who’s so young, with her agility and natural movement on the court, she’s going to be a very attractive prospect to those Power 5 schools,” said coach Cortez Quarles, who leads the Team Durant squad.

Already on ESPN’s watch list for Class of 2027 basketball players, the rise from a new-to-the-sport middle schooler to a high-major prospect has been a meteoric one.

“I’m a bit surprised, but I’ve also put in a lot of hard work, so it feels earned,” she said. “I’m excited to see how far I can take [my game] with another year of practice and competition.”

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Chambersburg freshman Emily Forrester on radar of Power 5 programs