Here’s when rookies, quarterbacks and veterans report to Chiefs training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs will be back on the offseason grind next month when training camp kicks off at Western Missouri State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

While the full training camp schedule was revealed by the team recently, the NFL revealed start dates for all 32 NFL teams on Wednesday. Rookies, quarterbacks and select injured players are always the first to report to training camp.

The earliest possible report date is Tuesday, July 18, which is when Chiefs rookies and quarterbacks will report to St. Joe. The 49ers, Giants, Bills, Saints, Ravens, Falcons and Chargers will also have rookies and quarterbacks report on this date.

As for the veteran players in Kansas City, they won’t be arriving until Saturday, July 22. They’re the only NFL team with veteran players reporting that day, while most clubs have veterans reporting on Tuesday, July 25.

Saturday, July 22 is just one day before the team’s opening practice session. So it’ll be a quick turnaround with players taking part in Andy Reid’s fabled conditioning test shortly after their arrival. Rookies and quarterbacks will all get a healthy head start on the veteran players for the team, but that’s typical for Kansas City.

