Rookies J.J. McCarthy and Dallas Turner take the field for the first time

It seems like just yesterday, we were watching the 2024 NFL draft with bated breath, wondering how things were going to play out for the Minnesota Vikings. Were they going to be able to get their quarterback of the future? Were they going to have to trade up to do so? Would they be able to keep their second first-round pick, and if so, who were they going to take?

Now that we have those answers in the form of quarterback J.J. McCarthy and EDGE Dallas Turner, it’s already time for them to get to work. Rookie minicamps have started across the league — including in Minnesota — and we finally have our first glimpses of both McCarthy and Turner. The Minnesota Vikings X (formerly Twitter) account has posted clips of both in their first on-field work with the team.

First practice with the new team 💜 pic.twitter.com/AB1GnFBIvl — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 10, 2024

Ready to get after opposing QBs 😤@UnoErra pic.twitter.com/rLnVGo9ff5 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 10, 2024

After a disappointing season in 2023 and an NFL offseason that saw the Vikings lose two high-profile, long-time staples in Kirk Cousins and Danielle Hunter, it’s nice to have something to be excited about finally getting to see the rookies take the field. The Vikings are heading into a new era, and both McCarthy and Turner figure to be at the forefront.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire