Rookies, coaches and rules: What's new in the NFL this season?

Could the Cleveland Browns be competent this year? Stranger things have happened

On NFL new season-eve, here's our guide to what has changed during the summer, and what to look out for in the 2018 regular season.

Franchise-saving rookie quarterbacks

The NFL is quite a kind old beast, really. Whereas in “our” football the reward for sucking is relegation and nine-hour round trips to Rochdale on a Tuesday night, playing horribly in the NFL means you get first choice of college football’s brightest stars.

This means the Cleveland Browns (an impossibly terrible 1-31 over the last two seasons) now have Baker Mayfield, the number one pick out of Oklahoma who won’t start the season ahead of Tyrod Taylor, but looks like he may be the real deal.

21-year-old Sam Darnold is being thrown straight in at the deep end for the New York Jets, while Josh Allen - a baby-faced 6’5” Californian with a bazooka for an arm - is either going to save the Buffalo Bills by throwing eight 7,000-yard touchdowns every single game or be the worst player in the history of American football. At least that’s what people are saying on Twitter, the well-known home of nuanced, well-considered opinions.

Other rookies ready to make an immediate impact

Rookie quarterbacks sometimes take a bit of time to acclimatise to football in the big leagues, but other players will be ready to go from day one.

Running backs in particular can light up the league in their debut seasons. Alvin Kamara and Kareem Hunt did it last year, and the Giants’ number two pick Saquon Barkley looks a shoo-in to emulate them (at the very least) in 2018.

Saquon Barkley: he's a big unit Credit: USA TODAY

He could easily be a top five back fresh out of the box. In the backfield also watch out for Sony Michel (Patriots), Rashaad Penny (Seahawks), Royce Freeman (Broncos) and Kerryon Johnson (Lions).

On the other side of the ball, Broncos defensive end Bradley Chubb, Chargers safety Derwin James and Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds are among those worth keeping an eye out for on Redzone.

Kirk Cousins will be wearing purple this year Credit: AP

The incredible, fantastical QB merry-go-round

Fifteen of the 32 NFL teams are going into the new season with a different week one starting quarterback to 2017. A few of these are down to injury, but signal callers have been shipped across America like cargo this season (FRAGILE. PLEASE HANDLE WITH CARE).

Take a deep breath… Kirk Cousins is now a Viking, Alex Smith is in Washington, Tyrod Taylor is a Brown, Case Keenum is a Bronco, Sam Bradford is a Cardinal, AJ McCarron is a Raider via a brief pitstop as a Bill, and Trevor Siemian is a Viking. Hopefully those last two won’t matter, as that would mean an injury to Derek Carr or Cousins, but there are plenty of QBs lining up in new uniforms this season. Hopefully the colour goes with their eyes.

Gruden will have to make do without Khalil Mack back in Oakland Credit: AP

The Jon Gruden Experience (plus other new coaches)

Jon Gruden has come back to coaching after a 10-year hiatus in the commentary booth, and he announced his return to Oakland (who he coached from 1998-2001) in typically noisy fashion - by promptly sending their best player Khalil Mack to Chicago in the biggest trade for a defensive player the league has ever seen.

This seems like a bold move, but this is where it’s worth noting that Gruden has his 10-year, $100 million contract fully guaranteed. Yes, that means even if Gruden turns out to be awful and the Raiders decide to can him after two seasons they have to pay him every penny anyway. Yeesh.

There are six other new head coaches in the NFL this season. Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks was hired by the Arizona Cardinals, the Bears brought in Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, Bill Belichick disciple Matt Patricia is now in Detroit, the Colts snapped up Super Bowl-winning Eagles OC Frank Reich, Pat Shurmur - formerly OC in Minnesota - is now the Giants’ main man, and Mike Vrabel has the Titans hot seat after leaving as Houston’s DC. Fin.

Catching means catching

The catch rule was a blight on the NFL last season. A disallowed touchdown from Steelers tight end Jesse James against the Patriots changed the whole AFC playoff picture in an instant, and that was just one of many similar situations that occurred throughout the season.

Now, though, the rule has been simplified. Essentially, if a player has control of the ball with two feet or another body part in bounds and completes a “football move” (a step, a reach toward the end zone/gain line) or has the ability to do so, that’s a catch. No longer does a slight bobble of the ball in a player’s hands constitute an incomplete pass, which is a huge blessing for, well, everyone with an interest in the game.

There are a few more slight rule tweaks, but the two which really matter are: players chasing a kickoff must now do so from a standing start, and lowering your head in the tackle to make contact with the hemet is now a foul. Both rules have been brought in for safety reasons, and it’s fair to assume there will be one or two teething problems early in the season. However, I think we can all agree that’s a small price to pay to improve our on-field heroes’ long term health.