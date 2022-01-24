The Rookies

Through the years, there have been some great rookie battles.

In 1979 Dale Earnhardt Sr. beat Terry Labonte and Harry Gant. In 1993, Jeff Gordon was victorious over Bobby Labonte, and 2006 Denny Hamlin took the honors over Clint Bowyer and Martin Truex Jr. There have also been some modest challenges as well, such as Andy Lally, who ran uncontested in 2011 and Stephen Leicht’s Rookie of the Year (ROTY) honors when he took the top spot the following year despite running only 15 races.

Chase Briscoe won ROTY honors last year with a best finish of sixth in two races. In 2020, Cole Custer was victorious over Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick. These two seasons were challenging than usual because of the lack of practice – a policy in place so NASCAR could minimize the number of team members at the track each week. In 2022, there will be brief practice sessions, but they will only be 15 minutes and unlikely to provide much useable data to change the handling characteristics of the car.

For a time, this was one of the most interesting battles within the overall race. From 1999, when Tony Stewart won three races, through 2003, seven rookie contestants won at least one race. Kyle Busch (2005), Hamlin (2006), Juan Pablo Montoya (2007), and Joey Logano (2009) also won as rookies. In 12 seasons since then, only one freshman has a win. That belongs to Custer last year.

Of course, winning as a rookie and/or losing the ROTY battle has not always kept a driver from excelling in the sport. Jimmie Johnson finished second to Ryan Newman in 2002, Kurt Busch was second to Kevin Harvick in 2001 and Dale Earnhardt Jr. was runner-up to Matt Kenseth in 2000.

Gordon failed to win in his first season and went on to become the third-winningest driver in history.

No. 2 | Crew chief: Jeremy Bullins

Xfinity: 13 wins in 133 starts and 22 top-fives (16.5%)

Trucks: 1 win in 29 starts and 8 top-fives (27.6)

ARCA: 1 win in 8 starts and 4 top-fives (50.0%)

While there has been only one rookie winner in the last 12 seasons, we are going to go out on a limb and predict that Cindric will add his name to that list in 2022. He is driving for a team accustomed to winning, but that scored only one in 2021. That came on a carburetor-restricted superspeedway with Brad Keselowski behind the wheel. NASCAR counts that lottery race the same as all other wins, but it not predictive of the team's strength on other course types.

Prior to 2021, the No. 2 team won three or four races in each of the previous five seasons. The team is highly motivated to prove their worth – and while Cindric lacks the experience of Keselowski, he is talented enough to win on a road course or a plate track. We've ranked him 15th in the preseason countdown with the caveat that he might not win, but will still be a great value to both bettors and fantasy gamers alike.

Using Briscoe as a gauge, Cindric's odds are likely to be uniformly high. The 2021 ROTY had outright win odds of 40/1 or greater in every race except at the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track. Cindric won't be that high in every race, but he should top the 36/1 mark often enough to make him relevant – and when his odds hit that sweet spot on a track where he's won in the Xfinity series, it's worth a modest bet.

No. 21 | Crew chief: Brian Wilson

Xfinity: 4 wins in 75 starts and 26 top-fives (34.7%)

Trucks: 0 wins in 38 starts and 11 top-fives (28.9%)

ARCA: 3 wins in 17 starts and 10 top-fives (55.8%)

Predicting the winner of the 2022 ROTY battle would seem to be straightforward, but there's a reason they run the races. Drivers tend to rise to the occasion, especially when they feel they have been disregarded. When Keselowski announced he would join RFK Racing in 2022, it set in motion the circumstances necessary to jump Burton to the Cup series in a car that can earn top-10s.

In two seasons with the No. 21 team, Matt DiBenedetto gave them two second-place finishes, a third, and a fourth on similarly-configured, 1.5-mile tracks. He earned 10 top-10s and 40 top-15s in 72 races, but came up just shy of giving the Wood Brothers that elusive 100th win. Burton won't do that in 2022, but with consistency he could challenge Cindric.

Our biggest concern is that he is being promoted too soon and that has been catastrophic for other drivers. While he went on to win a championship, Logano struggled in the No. 20 as a rookie and Kyle Busch had difficulty keeping his emotions in check when he first moved to the senior series with Hendrick Motorsports. Our prediction is that Burton will come close to earning a couple of top-fives, and he should be expected to land in top 15 in a little more than a third of his starts.

No. 38 | Crew chief: Seth Barber

Xfinity: no starts

Trucks: 2 wins in 93 starts and 26 top-fives (28.0%)

ARCA: 2 wins in 9 starts and 6 top-fives (66.7%)

Gilliland rounds out the rookie class this year and advances a theme. All three drivers have strong connections to NASCAR through their fathers. Austin's father, Tim Cindric, is the President of Team Penske. Harrison's father, Jeff Burton, won 1994 ROTY honors. Todd's father, David Gilliland, competed full-time at the Cup level from 2007 though 2018 and continues to operate one of the most competitive teams in the Truck series.

With no time in Xfinity, Gilliland does not have the experience to legitimately challenge for ROTY honors. Front Row Motorsports has a ton of moxie, but lacks the resources needed to make up the difference. Still, this is a team that has a desire to develope talent. It doesn't always pan out the way they want. Last year Anthony Alfredo scored only one top-10, but in 2020 John Hunter Nemechek earned three for this team and ran well enough to secure a Kyle Busch Motorsports Truck ride.

Even if Gilliland struggles to score top-10s at the top level, he will be fantasy relevant as a fill-in pick because he is going to be overlooked by cap managers while he and the team are capable of finishing in the teens in more than a third of their starts.

