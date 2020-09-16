Rookie WR Tracker: Cowboys’ Lamb tops classmates in Week 1

The 2020 NFL Draft was chalk-full of wide receivers. Seriously, teams were swimming in an ocean filled with them. 35 wide receivers were drafted this past April with a record 13 taken in the first two rounds. There was considerable debate about who was top of the class back in April and that won’t subside anytime soon, but fans of the Dallas Cowboys are certainly hoping that at the end of the day, it’s none other than CeeDee Lamb.

With so many rookie receivers getting into the mix right away, it’s nearly impossible for the average fan to keep track of who’s done what. But, given that the Cowboys Wire is as invested in Lamb as anyone, here’s a tracker that will be updated and tweaked weekly. Numbers courtesy of Pro Football Reference.

Just 18 rookie wide outs caught a pass in Week 1, and only 10 saw more than two targets. Lamb does in fact lead the way among his peers in terms of receptions and targets but his advanced metrics leave a bit to be desired. According to Football Outsiders, he ranks No. 42 among all pass catchers in terms of DYAR and DVOA, tools to measure performance through opponent-adjusted efficiency instead of gross totals.

Needless to say, it’s a promising start to what should be a long and fruitful career in Dallas, and seeing Lamb and Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy on top of the list is no surprise and given their draft slots will provide plenty of fodder for fans to argue about for years to come. In fact, it’s reminiscent of the debate that raged on in the previous decade between Demaryius Thomas and Dez Bryant.

