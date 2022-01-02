Rookie WR Amon-Ra St. Brown is lighting things up in Lions’ dismal offense

Detroit Lions rookie receiver Amon-Ra Julian Heru J. St. Brown was already an interesting guy before he was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 draft out of USC. His brother Equanimeous Tristan Imhotep J. St. Brown is a receiver for the Packers, and his other brother Osiris Adrian St. Brown plays for Stanford. Named after Amun, the supreme deity in the Egyptian religion, this particular St. Brown has been nothing but great for a Lions offense that has been more dismal than not.

The rookie really started to get his reps in Week 13 of the season, when he caught 10 passes on 12 targets for 86 yards and the game-winning touchdown as the Lions got their first win of the season with a 29-27 win over the Vikings.

AMON-RA ST BROWN FOR THE WIN pic.twitter.com/ffzFj9Q3xU — Master (@MasterTes) December 5, 2021

Earlier in that drive, Lions quarterback Jared Goff nearly threw an interception to Minnesota cornerback Bashaud Breeland, but St. Brown was there with the heads-up play to prevent it.

It shouldn’t be lost that several plays before this, St Brown played perfect defense and broke up what would have been a game ending INT https://t.co/XSFitjf2bK — Nick Bruewer (@BruewerNick) December 5, 2021

On the play, which happened with 22 seconds left in the game, Goff missed a late backside blitz from safety Harrison Smith, who pressured Goff into throwing up a duck into the end zone, Only St. Brown’s efforts to essentially track and play the ball like a defender would saved the drive, and eventually, the win.

As it turns out, St. Brown can play receiver, safety… and running back! He showed the third skill in the triptych on this 26-yard touchdown run against the Seahawks on Sunday.

From Weeks 13-16, only Cooper Kupp of the Rams (47) had more receptions than St. Brown’s 39, only Kupp, Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, and Ravens tight end Mark Andrews had more targets than St. Brown’s 50, and only a handful of players had more receiving yards and receiving touchdowns than St. Brown’s 363 and three.

“His route running, [and] his coverage recognition, which tends to be the development for most rookie receivers,” offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn said this week about how St. Brown has improved throughout his rookie season. He’s definitely trending in the right direction. I think he’s gotten better every single week. I can honestly say that about him.”

It is literally showing up all over the field.