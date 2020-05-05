What can rookie wide receivers James Proche and Devin Duvernay add to the Ravens' league-best offense?

James Proche has a mentor when it comes to studying his new playbook - his mother.

Proche, a sixth-round wide receiver out of SMU, is one of the Ravens' 10 newest draft picks. He, alongside Devin Duvernay out of Texas, were the two additions the team made at receiver.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced teams to teach and send workouts into the virtual world with all players still at their homes. For Proche, that means studying at home and picking up on the techniques his mom currently uses in school.

"My mom is in nursing school right now, so I'm kind of feeding off of her study habits, doing some stuff that she does for memorization," Proche said. "I've just been working - taking a lot of notes, using a lot of notecards, staying on my iPad."

Proche, Duvernay and the rest of the Ravens' rookie class are in a unique position as they can't be in the team facility to learn about the NFL hands-on. Meaning, they're on their own for workouts and study time.

Proche wakes up at 6:30 or 7 a.m. each day to get to a workout in. Then he studies what he needs to that day on the offensive side of the ball, gets a 30-to-45 minute study session dedicated to special teams play, adds another workout, and finishes the day with more studying.

Both wideouts play style, though, don't necessarily have match up with their physical characteristics. Duvernay is 5-foot-10 and Proche is 5-foot-11. Neither can be the 6-foot-5 presence in the red zone some thought the Ravens' offense needed.

What they both bring, however, is toughness and a keen sense of where they are on the field when it comes to route running. They're both instinctive, a word director of player personnel Joe Hortiz both described them as, and can run clean and effective routes.

But most importantly, they both catch the football very, very well.

"The first thing you look for is you've got to catch the ball and you've got to have good hands," Hortiz said Tuesday on a conference call with the media. "Then the other thing is the feel and the awareness. The one thing for wide receivers that's probably the biggest challenge is the mental aspect of the game, because you're getting a lot more coverages thrown at you, a lot more defensive concepts and it's happening much faster. They've got to be able to process fast and we feel those two guys can do that."

While Proche might have the surest hands of the two - he led the FBS in catches with 111 and dropped just nine passes on 437 career targets - Duvernay has the mean streak to him. He's known to fight for extra yards after his catches rather than run out of bounds. He takes on contact, he doesn't run from it.

"I feel like I match up with the best of the best," Duvernay said after his selection. "I work extremely hard to put myself in position to be successful. But, yes, (there's) a chip on my shoulder. Always playing with it. I feel like I have to. (It's) part of football. It keeps me going and allows me to play with that edge, play mean and physical."

Duvernay's physicality netted him 1,386 yards on 106 catches in 2019, his best season by far as a Longhorn. Proche had 1,225 yards and 15 touchdowns, both statistics led the American Athletic Conference.

Both Proche and Duvernay project to primarily play out of the slot at the NFL level, though they can move outside if need be. With Duvernay's 4.39 40-yard dash speed, they've certainly got options to spread the field both vertically and horizontally.

"As you know, when watching us, it's not really defined in traditional ways," coach John Harbaugh said of the team's offense. "We don't just have an X and a Z and an S and a Y, a U and an H. We play all the guys in different spots, the same as we do on defense. Offensively, we have the same philosophy."

With 2019 first-round pick Marquise Brown and talented tight end Mark Andrews already in the mix, the Ravens now have the ability to boast one of the fastest offenses in the NFL. Brown and Duvernay can keep secondaries honest with their top-end speed, and quarterback Lamar Jackson can control the run game and line of scrimmage with a less-crowded front.

Now, the Ravens are hopeful both receivers are just two more pieces to the league's best offense.

"We're pretty diverse on our offense, as you know, and we have different kinds of option plays and RPO plays and dropback passes and deep passes, play-action passes, and we have one guy that can really run like crazy and make all kinds of catches," Harbaugh said. "We have another guy who can really run routes and has a feel for getting open and catch the ball like crazy. So, Lamar is going to love both those guys."

