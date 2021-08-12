Rookie wide receiver Dyami Brown has his first WFT Mic’d Up experience

Rookie WR Dyami Brown has his first WFT Mic’d Up experience originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Dyami Brown has never worn a microphone on field before. The rookie wideout for the Washington Football Team made that clear to his teammates as the squad hit the gridiron for training camp this past week.

But from comparing an official to Tom Brady to admiring a visiting bird on the sideline, Brown’s first mic’d up experience was just as incredible as you’d expect.

“I ain’t never been mic’d up before. Never been mic’d up before, but I guess today’s the day huh?”

That’s how the day started for the North Carolina alum as he was chatting with fellow receivers Terry McLaurin and others. There’s a cool connection between those two already: McLaurin has already praised Brown for his work ethic, and head coach Ron Rivera has said that Brown reminds him of McLaurin in terms of play style.

Brown, always the comedian, took a moment to compare one of the officials at camp to a legend within the sport. Clay Martin, who has been in the NFL as an official since 2015, reminded Brown of a certain seven-time Super Bowl Champ.

“Ah man, he look like Tom Brady. He look like Tom Brady, bro,” Brown said with a laugh. Martin took the joke to the chin, literally.

“I get that, because of this,” Martin replied as he pointed to his jawline.

Later in the day came possibly the most important moment of Brown’s first mic’d up experience: a run-in with Ted the Bird. Oh, you haven’t heard of Ted the Bird? You must be filled in!

Ted’s tenure with Washington started back at the beginning of training camp when he perched himself on top of NBC Sports Washington cameras during an Antonio Gibson interview. Then, Chase Young got a peek at the little guy up close. Finally, the spry minds at WFT’s front office elected to sign Ted to a lifetime contract. Here’s proof:

We have agreed to terms with Ted The Bird on a lifetime contract https://t.co/7YpJlosWKQ pic.twitter.com/b4hbfLqA16 — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) August 4, 2021

Dyami got to meet the legend up close. “Aye this a brave bird right here…my bird a soldier out here, no cap. Sideline, sideline. Good job,” Brown said as Ted ran an out route to perfection.

As miraculous as Brown’s first mic’d up was, his on-field performance during the season should be even better. He’ll be one of, if not the top downfield threats among Washington’s WRs in 2021, given what he did at UNC. The No. 82 overall pick, who has run a 4.44 40-yard dash, knows what he can provide to a vastly improved receiving core in the nation’s capital. He already did it at his mic'd up practice.

“I put some speed out there, man," Brown said at the end of the day.