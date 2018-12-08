Rookie Wendell Carter Jr. blocks Russell Westbrook dunk attempt (VIDEO)

It was a little tough to tell how good a defender Wendell Carter Jr. was going to be in the NBA because Duke had run a lot of zone his season (and frankly, not terribly well). By the time he got to Summer League, Carter was showing he had some good defensive instincts, and that has carried over into the season with decent defending for a rookie.

Just ask Russell Westbrook.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Carter shut him down at the rim Friday night.





That was a Westbrook special, too — he cocked his arm back and was going for the poster.

The Bulls went on to beat the Thunder on a Lauri Markkanen game-winner. As the Bulls get healthy, their young core is showing the promise of what could be. And, they’re making some spectacular plays along the way.