Rookie of the Year: Voting appears to be down to 2 candidates

On Sunday, the NBA announced the three finalists for the Rookie of the Year award but it appears as though the voting could be down to just two candidates.

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley and Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes were announced as the three finalists based on the voting results from a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters.

With the results in, HoopsHype obtained 24 ballots from those media members that disclosed their votes, either publicly or privately. Based on the initial look at the voting, it appears that Mobley and Barnes are the front-runners to win.

(Numbers in parentheses show the percentage of points relative to the maximum amount possible for each award.)

Evan Mobley (78.33%) Scottie Barnes (68.33%) Cade Cunningham (33.33%)

Mobley averaged 15 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 blocks in 69 games. He led all first-year players in rebounding, blocked shots and double-doubles (21). He was one of two players this season to average at least 14 points, eight rebounds and 1.5 blocks on 50% shooting.

Barnes finished averaging 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 74 games. He was third in scoring, third in rebounding and fourth in steals. He was named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month from February to April.

Of course, the 24 ballots only provide a look at about one-quarter of the voting so the final results could change. However, it offers a tremendous view of how some media members view the Rookie of the Year race this year.

The race for the annual award appears to be as competitive as it has been in quite some time. The two front-runners each have a strong case to win, and there is no clear-cut choice to win. The final voting results figure to be very close and could go down as one of the tightest races ever.

The winner will be announced on TNT during its coverage of the playoffs.

