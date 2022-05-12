Rookie Vederian Lowe agrees with Vikings on four-year deal

Offensive tackle Vederian Lowe is the next name to come off the list of Minnesota Vikings rookies that have yet to be signed to deals.

The Pioneer Press’ Chris Tomasson is reporting the sixth-round draft pick out of Illinois has agreed to a four-year, $3.86 million deal, which is expected to come with a $197,873 signing bonus and count $754,468 against the team’s 2022 salary cap.

Lowe was one of the more interesting draft choices for the Vikings considering the team is already set at the tackle positions with Pro Bowl right tackle Brian O’Neill and surging left tackle Christian Darrisaw.

The thought of having another able-body in the rotation is great for depth reasons. But Lowe also possesses the versatility to get kicked to guard and help fortify a legitimate position of need.

The Vikings added Ed Ingram with the No. 59 overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft, along with signing veterans Jesse Davis and Chris Reed in free agency to help boost the troubled spot.

