Rookie Trey Lance assesses first 49ers training camp, preseason

Lance assesses first training camp, preseason with 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There were highs, there were lows and the intrigue never stopped. Rookie quarterback Trey Lance's first training camp and preseason with the 49ers is in the books.

"It was a ton of fun, learned a lot, still continuing to learn and just super thankful to be here," Lance said Sunday to reporters. "Thankful to be in this organization, in this locker room and I think things have been going well in my estimation.

"So, going to continue to try to get better and learn as much as I can throughout this season."

Lance completed six of his 13 pass attempts for 46 yards in the 49ers' 34-10 blowout win over the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's Stadium. He also rushed for 8 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown. What was most interesting, though, was how coach Kyle Shanahan used Lance in the Niners' final preseason game.

Jimmy Garoppolo started at quarterback, but Lance quickly entered the game in the first quarter. The two then saw themselves in a QB shuffle, joining the fray in the middle of drives. The strategy certainly will give the Detroit Lions something to think about in Week 1, further complicating Shanahan's system.

“It’s fun. I trust Coach Shanahan, and I know Jimmy does," Lance said. "He’s going to find ways to get the guy that need the ball, the ball and do whatever it takes to win games.”

Shanahan hasn't named an official starting quarterback, but all signs point to Garoppolo. It's clear Lance will have a place in this offense, though, making his rookie year even more interesting with each week that passes.

