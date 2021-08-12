A rookie from each team to watch in NFL preseason Week 1

The first week of the NFL preseason kicks off, which means it is the first action for the 2021 NFL rookie class.

The physical side of the game is one thing, but the mental side of the game is another. Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator and former Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn believes rookies today have a higher football IQ than in years past, but the welcoming hit of pro football always gets the rookies.

“I would be bet people are further along,” Quinn said. “But I think the volume of plays that go into the NFL and the amount of teaching on the smallest things, it’s pretty remarkable and I think most people have the ‘oh, my’ moment that this is a lot. Some hit it during this time and we got to continue to push them through it.”

Here are 32 rookies to watch for the first week of the NFL preseason.

Washington vs. New England

Washington: LB Jamin Davis — The rookie was named the starting middle linebacker. What can he bring to that talented front seven? New England: QB Mac Jones — Did the Patriots find their new franchise quarterback?

Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia

Pittsburgh: RB Najee Harris — The Steelers did what everyone knew they would do and took a running back in the first round. Let's see more of him. Philadelphia: RB Kenneth Gainwell — With WR DeVonta Smith injured, the focus is on another perimeter player, who could see some significant playing time if all goes well.

Tennessee vs. Atlanta

Tennessee: OT Dillon Radunz — With cornerback Caleb Farley not going to play, what does the second-round pick look like? Atlanta: TE Kyle Pitts — The athletic specimen from Florida will have some opportunities to showcase his talent against grown men.

Buffalo vs. Detroit

Buffalo: DE Gregory Rousseau — The Bills added a pass rusher. How is he adjusting to the mental side of the NFL? Detroit: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown — The Lions have a history of developing receivers recently. How much promise does St. Brown have?

Dallas vs. Arizona

Dallas: LB Micah Parsons — He got his turnover early in the first quarter of the Hall of Fame Game and sat for the rest of the night. What more can he do in the desert?

Dallas: LB Micah Parsons — He got his turnover early in the first quarter of the Hall of Fame Game and sat for the rest of the night. What more can he do in the desert? Arizona: WR Rondale Moore — If the Cards added another weapon for QB Kyler Murray, Arizona could be dangerous.

Miami vs. Chicago

Miami: WR Jaylen Waddle — Did the Dolphins just add a big weapon for QB Tua Tagovailoa? Chicago: QB Justin Fields — Although he is still battling with Andy Dalton, did Chicago at least fix the problem long-term?

Denver vs. Minnesota

Denver: RB Javonte Williams — Phillip Lindsay is in Houston. Can Williams show that he is the next sensational young Broncos runner? Minnesota: QB Kellen Mond — How much of a gap does the Texas A&M Aggie have to close to take over the starting job?

New Orleans vs. Baltimore

New Orleans: DE Payton Turner — The first-rounder has taken baby steps in training camp. Can he make some strides in live action? Baltimore: DE Odafe Oweh — What can the Ravens' other first-round pick provide the defense?

Cleveland vs. Jacksonville

Cleveland: CB Greg Newsome — The rookie has appreciated going against the Browns' receiving corps. How does it translate against the rest of the league? Jacksonville: QB Trevor Lawrence — What does the future face of the NFL look like?

NY Jets vs. NY Giants

NY Jets: QB Zach Wilson — Did the Jets fix their quarterback problem? NY Giants: DE Azeez Ojulari — What kind of an edge rusher are the G-Men getting out of the box?

Cincinnati vs. Tampa Bay

Cincinnati: WR Ja'Marr Chase — The Bengals got one of Joe Burrow's college targets. Does it translate to the NFL? Tampa Bay: OLB Joe Tryon — The Bucs already have some formidable pass rushers. Did they add another?

Houston vs. Green Bay

Houston: QB Davis Mills — The first pick of the post-Deshaun Watson era was a quarterback. How wide is the chasm? Green Bay: WR Amari Rodgers — Did the Packers add another slot receiver to complement Randall Cobb?

Kansas City vs. San Francisco

Kansas City: C Creed Humphrey — The Chiefs added a key piece to their offensive line. How does the youngster look? San Francisco: QB Trey Lance — Should Jimmy Garoppolo be scared?

Seattle vs. Las Vegas

Seattle: CB Tre Brown — How does the fourth-rounder fit into the Seahawks secondary? Las Vegas: S Trevon Moehrig — The former TCU product says he loves the Raiders. What does his entry into the NFL look like?

LA Chargers vs. LA Rams

LA Chargers: CB Asante Samuel — How quickly does the son of the two-time Super Bowl champion get up to speed in the NFL? LA Rams: TE Jacob Harris — The Rams could use another big-play tight end. Did they get one?

Carolina vs. Indianapolis

Carolina: CB Jaycee Horn — The Panthers eschewed quarterbacks on the board for Horn. Was it worth it? Indianapolis: QB Sam Ehlinger — Carson Wentz has a history of injury issues, and the former Texas Longhorn may see some time. Will he be serviceable if he has to play?

