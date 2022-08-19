Rookie TE Trey McBride to get first action in preseason

The Arizona Cardinals have high hopes for tight end Trey McBride, their second-round selection in the 2022 NFL draft. They wanted him to get a lot of work in the preseason so he is prepared to be able to contribute in the regular season.

He will finally get his first preseason action this weekend when the Cardinals host the Baltimore Ravens Sunday night.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury made it clear with reporters Thursday that McBride is playing Sunday.

McBride missed the preseason opener last week against the Cincinnati Bengals as he has been dealing with back spasms. He has gotten back on the practice field this week and will get some work in the game.

