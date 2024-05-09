Rookie TE Tip Reiman gets blocking tight end number

The Arizona Cardinals draft picks and undrafted rookies will take the field on Thursday for the first time in rookie minicamp. While the team did not announce their rookie numbers before Thursday, we know what they are.

The Cardinals’ selection with the 82nd pick in the draft last month was tight end Tip Reiman, out of Illinois.

He will wear the number that the Cardinals’ last two blocking tight ends wore. He gets No. 87.

Arizona Cardinals TE Tip Reiman is wearing number 87. Last assigned to Geoff Swaim. #BirdGang pic.twitter.com/Ws0wzDrmbV — NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) May 7, 2024

Last year, it belonged to Geoff Swaim and, previously, it was worn by Maxx Williams.

Reiman wore No. 89 in college at Illinois, but that is currently used by fellow tight end Blake Whiteheart, who is in his second year with the team.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire