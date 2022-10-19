Rookie TE Jake Ferguson recalls first experience catching passes from Dak Prescott

The Associated Press

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) Nathaniel Hackett defended his handling of the lead-up to his first year as head coach of the Denver Broncos on Tuesday. Hackett said the rash of injuries and penalties and the offensive struggles under quarterback Russell Wilson have nothing to do with him taking it easy on the players in the summer. ''I think a lot of the injuries that we're having are kind of crazy from the standpoint of the amount of ACLs,'' Hackett said after announcing that linebacker Aaron Patrick was lost for the season with a torn ACL after a sideline mishap in the Broncos' 19-16 loss to the Chargers on Monday night.