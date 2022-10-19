Rookie TE Jake Ferguson recalls first experience catching passes from Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys rookie tight end Jake Ferguson recalls his first experience catching passes from quarterback Dak Prescott.
Players and students talked about mental wellness and positive character development. The athletes believe teaching bullying prevention early is key.
Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott said Sunday that he expects to return to the lineup in Week 7. Executive vice president Stephen Jones tempered that in his regular radio appearance Monday. But coach Mike McCarthy delivered good news at his press conference Monday afternoon. “Dak is going to be cleared here officially,” McCarthy said, via [more]
Based on PFF's grades, the Rams have the 3rd-best defense in the NFL, but the offense lags way behind
Ben Roethlisberger didn't hold back in his take on Buccaneers QB Tom Brady's performance and body language from Sunday's ugly loss to the Steelers.
Well, this is getting good. Barely an hour after Colts owner Jim Irsay told reporters that the time possibly has come to remove Daniel Snyder as owner of the Commanders, the Commanders have responded. “It is highly inappropriate, but not surprising, that Mr. Irsay opted to make statements publicly based on falsehoods in the media,” [more]
Alabama football coach Nick Saban released a statement about Jermaine Burton and a postgame incident after Tennessee.
There are nine unbeatens remaining in college football's Bowl Subdivision. Which of the group is most likely to run the table? We rank them in order.
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton is facing scrutiny after a video appears to show him making contact with a female
The Patriots selected receiver N'Keal Harry with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2019 draft. But in three seasons with the franchise, Harry never lived up to that draft status. So, the Patriots traded him to the Bears in July for a seventh-round pick. Harry hasn’t played for Chicago so far in 2022, as [more]
According to a report from the Washington Post, the Bears are shopping Robert Quinn in the trade market.
Penn State head coach James Franklin is not a fan of the way halftime is handled in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. A couple of days removed from the halftime scuffle between the Nittany Lions and Michigan programs, Franklin was asked about what happened. "I prefer to talk about these things in the off-season, but the one tunnel is a problem," Franklin said.
The Cardinals have released their seventh regular season depth chart of the 2022 season ahead of Thursday's NFL Week 7 game against the Saints.
Lauren Carpenter reviews five players who have tough matchups during an equally tough stretch of bye weeks. These players should be faded in Week 7. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)
Travis Kelce hopes having his contract restructured will allow the team to sign free-agent receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. or another player.
Could the Vikings be opening up a roster spot for a major addition?
Look no further than these 6 players, one of whom Jason Kelce called "irreplaceable," to explain the Eagles' 6-0 start.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) Nathaniel Hackett defended his handling of the lead-up to his first year as head coach of the Denver Broncos on Tuesday. Hackett said the rash of injuries and penalties and the offensive struggles under quarterback Russell Wilson have nothing to do with him taking it easy on the players in the summer. ''I think a lot of the injuries that we're having are kind of crazy from the standpoint of the amount of ACLs,'' Hackett said after announcing that linebacker Aaron Patrick was lost for the season with a torn ACL after a sideline mishap in the Broncos' 19-16 loss to the Chargers on Monday night.
The Lakers' preseason shooting struggles carried over to the season opener.
When it comes to Russell Wilson, former teammates Richard Sherman and Marshawn Lynch are not as enchanted as the rest of the world.
