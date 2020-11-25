Rookie TE Colby Parkinson to take on bigger role with Greg Olsen on IR

The Seattle Seahawks placed veteran tight end Greg Olsen on injured reserve this week after he suffered a plantar fascia tear in his foot Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals.

While Olsen could possibly return to finish out the season if his recovery goes well, the plan for now, is to make do with the existing tight ends on the roster.

Will Dissly and Jacob Hollister will likely carry the bulk of the load but rookie tight end Colby Parkinson should see more time on the field as well.

“Colby’s going right into the rotation,” coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday. “We’re going to just throw him in there. To make sure that everybody’s fresh, he’s going to just play. I’m not going to hesitate there. We’re going to miss Greg tremendously. You can’t replace that experience and that wherewithal, but Colby is going to come in here and do the best he can and see if he can help us.”

The Seahawks have Thanksgiving day off but resume practice Friday ahead of the Monday-night matchup against the Eagles in Philadelphia.

