Rookie talk, injuries, sleeper pick and more Seahawks stories for Cardinals fans
We have made it through another week of the NFL offseason and it is time to check in with the Arizona Cardinals’ NFC West rivals.
What is new with the Seattle Seahawks?
Below are a few stories from the last week that Cardinals fans should know about.
DL Jonah Tavai is UDFA to watch
The Seahawks signed a large undrafted rookie class this year. One of them, former San Diego State defensive lineman Jonah Tavai, has been named the top undrafted rookie to watch this year.
Chip Kelly gushes about RB Zach Charbonnet
The Seahawks have high hopes for running back Zach Charbonnet, selected in the second round.
His college coach at UCLA, Chip Kelly, has good things to say about him, praising him for his practice habits.
Seahawks a sleeper pick for Super Bowl
The Seahawks went to the playoffs last year. They are expected to be contenders this year but are far from favorites in the conference. One publication named them a sneaky sleeper for the NFC.
Rookie center to compete for starting job
The Seahawks drafted former Michigan center Olusegun Oluwatimi on Day 3. Despite being a Day 3 selection, he is expected to compete for the starting center job.
Injury updates
The Seahawks have eight players coming back from injuries in 2023. Here is an update on their status.