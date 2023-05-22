Rookie talk, injuries, sleeper pick and more Seahawks stories for Cardinals fans

We have made it through another week of the NFL offseason and it is time to check in with the Arizona Cardinals’ NFC West rivals.

What is new with the Seattle Seahawks?

Below are a few stories from the last week that Cardinals fans should know about.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

DL Jonah Tavai is UDFA to watch

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks signed a large undrafted rookie class this year. One of them, former San Diego State defensive lineman Jonah Tavai, has been named the top undrafted rookie to watch this year.

Chip Kelly gushes about RB Zach Charbonnet

The Seahawks have high hopes for running back Zach Charbonnet, selected in the second round.

His college coach at UCLA, Chip Kelly, has good things to say about him, praising him for his practice habits.

Seahawks a sleeper pick for Super Bowl

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks went to the playoffs last year. They are expected to be contenders this year but are far from favorites in the conference. One publication named them a sneaky sleeper for the NFC.

Rookie center to compete for starting job

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks drafted former Michigan center Olusegun Oluwatimi on Day 3. Despite being a Day 3 selection, he is expected to compete for the starting center job.

Injury updates

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks have eight players coming back from injuries in 2023. Here is an update on their status.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire