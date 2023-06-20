Rookie state projections: Los Angeles Rams

With the NFL draft over and rookie camps underway, it is a good time to evaluate the draft picks and see what kind of impacts the projected contributors will make.

Let’s take a look at the Rams draft picks and project some stats for the team’s early draftees:

Offensive Lineman Steve Avila

Sacks allowed: 2

Penalties: 4

With not much early draft capital, the Rams made sure to use what they did have on an impact starter that can help protect their franchise quarterback. Steve Avila was a three-year starter in college and played multiple positions along the offensive line at a high level. Avila’s experience should show through early on.

Edge Rusher Byron Young

Sacks: 4.0

Tackles for loss: 6.0

With not much production out of anyone along the Rams unit outside of Aaron Donald in the pass rush department, Los Angeles needed to ensure another role player that could help get to the quarterback. With 14 sacks over the last two seasons, Byron Young is sure to make an impact in a rotational role along the Rams defensive line.

Defensive Lineman Kobie Turner

Sacks: 2.0

Tackles for loss: 2.0

While the Rams have perhaps the best player in the entire league at their defensive tackle position in Aaron Donald, it never hurts to add depth to the position and give Donald a potential breather. Kobie Turner has a chance to learn from the best in the game, and given his production at Wake Forest, it is likely he can make an impact in a small rotational role.

