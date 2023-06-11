Rookie stat projections: New York Jets

With the NFL draft over and rookie camps underway, it is a good time to evaluate the draft picks and see what kind of impacts the projected contributors will make.

Let’s take a look at the Jets draft picks and project some stats for the team’s early draftees:

Edge Rusher Will McDonald IV

Sacks: 2.0

Tackles for loss: 4.0

While it was a bit of a surprise pick, as the Jets are pretty well set at edge rusher going into the year, you can never have too many good edge rushers. McDonald was one of the most experienced and productive pass rushers in the class, and though he is in a deep rotation, he should see some production when he gets on the field.

Offensive Lineman Joe Tippman

Sacks allowed: 3

Penalties: 5

Operation ‘Protect Aaron Rodgers’ began with this pick, and though the Jets had the top tackles swept off the board right in front of them, they made sure to secure their top interior offensive lineman. Tippmann is high productive, experienced, and comes out of a system known for producing offensive lineman. He will be the day one starter for New York’s new quarterback.

Running Back Israel Abanikanda

Rushing yards: 350

Touchdowns: 4

With Breece Hall coming off an injury, the Jets made sure to secure some depth behind their all star running back. Abanikanda should see a lot of early work in a rotation, and if he impresses early, he could jump Michael Carter on the depth chart for an even bigger rookie season.

