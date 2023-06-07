Rookie stat projections: New York Giants

With the NFL draft over and rookie camps underway, it is a good time to evaluate the draft picks and see what kind of impacts the projected contributors will make.

Let’s take a look at the Giants draft picks and project some stats for the team’s early draftees:

Cornerback Deonte Banks

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Interceptions: 3

Passes defended: 7

A big, physical, and intelligent corner, Deonte Banks has a real good chance to start opposite Adoree Jackson in Wink Martindale’s defense. Though he was drafted near the bottom of the first round, Banks has just as much talent as just about any other corner drafted in this class. The Giants may find themselves with a pro bowl press corner sooner rather than later.

Offensive Lineman John Michael Schmitz

Sacks allowed: 3

Penalties: 3

The Giants had their eyes on a starting center throughout the process, and landed potentially the best one in the entire class with their second-round pick. There will be little trouble in securing the week one starting gig, and his game translates well to the next level. Schmitz will be an immediate impact player for the Big Blue.

Wide Receiver Jalin Hyatt

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Catches: 42

Receiving Yards: 750

Touchdowns: 5

There are not a ton of weapons on the Giants’ roster, despite their best efforts heading into the draft in acquiring Darren Waller and Parris Campbell. With the selection of Hyatt in the third round, New York secures the best deep threat in the class. Mike Kafka is going to come up with multiple ways to get the ball into Hyatt’s hands, and he could prove to be one of the steals of the class.

