Rookie stat projections: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

With the NFL draft over and rookie camps underway, it is a good time to evaluate the draft picks and see what kind of impacts the projected contributors will make.

Let’s take a look at the Buccaneers draft picks and project some stats for the team’s early draftees:

Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey

Sacks: 9.0

Tackles for loss: 12.0

With his outstanding production in college as well as his unique skillset, it would be difficult to project Calijah Kancey as anything but the starter along the defensive line. With elite burst, motor, and balance, Kancey could find himself an early favorite for defensive rookie of year on a stacked Tampa defensive line.

Offensive Lineman Cody Mauch

Mar 4, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Dakota State offensive lineman Cody Mauch (OL30) speaks to the press at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Sacks allowed: 3

Penalties: 4

It is difficult to project where Cody Mauch will start along the Buccaneers offensive line, with holes at tackle and guard alike. Mauch started at left tackle in college, but may be best suited for guard at the next level. Ultimately, where Mauch starts he will be physical, productive, and nasty. It will be fun to see his career progress as he may hop from different spots along the line.

Edge Rusher YaYa Diaby

Oct 1, 2022; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman YaYa Diaby (6) reacts after a play during the first half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Sacks: 3.0

Tackles for loss: 3.0

YaYa Diaby is going to have his work cut out for him if he wants a starting job on the Buccaneers defensive line, with a proven starter in Shaq Barrett solidified on one side, he will have to beat out former first round pick Joe Tryon-Shoyinka for snaps on the opposite side. Either way, Diaby will be given rotational snaps, and given his production last year, he will be able to get to the quarterback.

