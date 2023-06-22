Rookie stat projections: Seattle Seahawks

With the NFL draft over and rookie camps underway, it is a good time to evaluate the draft picks and see what kind of impacts the projected contributors will make.

Let’s take a look at the Seahawks draft picks and project some stats for the team’s early draftees:

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Interceptions: 4

Passes defended: 14

The ‘Legion of Boom’ is beginning to be revived in Seattle with the selection of Devon Witherspoon at the top of the first round. Excellent second-year players Tariq Wooler and Coby Bryant will help form out one of the most physically gifted secondaries in the league, and Witherspoon will find a nice home being the physical presence on the outside.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Wide Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Receptions: 70

Yards: 925

Touchdowns: 5

With DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett already starters on a loaded receiving core, adding Smith-Njigba to the roster gives Seattle a sure-fire starter in the slot. Njigba dominated when healthy at Ohio State, and his skillset will surely translate at the next level. He should be one of the favorites to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Edge Rusher Derick Hall

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Sacks: 5.0

Tackles for loss: 7.0

A big, physical, and athletic talent at the edge position, Derick Hall should be the early favorite to nab the starting position opposite Uchenna Nwosu. Even if Hall is limited to a rotational role, his abilities as a rusher will allow him some production early. Hall should be seen as the future at the position.

Advertisement

Running Back Zach Charbonnet

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Rushing yards: 550

Receiving yards: 250

Touchdowns: 4

Though Seattle got excellent production out of last year’s draft pick Kenneth Walker III, they needed to ensure they snagged a runner who could compliment him or in case of injury that has nagged that particular position for years. Zach Charbonnet can fill in as a downhill runner or as a pass catcher as he has been productive at both in college. Charbonnet will have a sizeable role in this Shane Waldron offense.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire