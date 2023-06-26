Rookie stat projections: San Francisco 49ers

With the NFL draft over and rookie camps underway, it is a good time to evaluate the draft picks and see what kind of impacts the projected contributors will make.

Let’s take a look at the 49ers draft picks and project some stats for the team’s early draftees:

Kick Jake Moody

Field goals made: 25

Field goals attempted: 30

With the 49ers loaded at seemingly every position, they made their second pick of the draft one of need in kicker. After letting former kicker Robbie Gould walk this offseason, Kyle Shanahan and company aggressively addressed the position with the top kicker in the class. Jake Moody was drafted to be the 49ers kicker for the foreseeable future, and should have little trouble clinching that job in camp.

Tight End Cameron Latu

Receptions: 20

Receiving Yards: 180

Touchdowns: 4

The Niners are all set with their starting tight end George Kittle, as he is one of the best players at the position in the entire league. Cameron Latu could see snaps opposite of Kittle, and his athletic ability will put him in a solid position to put up some yardage this year. If Latu can win the second tight end job, he could see the end zone a few times in a scheme variety offense.

Cornerback Darrell Luter Jr

Interceptions: 1

Passes defended: 3

Perhaps the biggest area for concern on the San Francisco roster is the depth at cornerback, they hoped to address that in the middle rounds with the selection of Darrell Luter Jr. While he is unlikely to start right away, Luter will provide solid snaps outside given his frame and physical style. He could see playing time in certain packages, or expanded work if a starter goes down.

