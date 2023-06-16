Rookie stat projections: Pittsburgh Steelers

With the NFL draft over and rookie camps underway, it is a good time to evaluate the draft picks and see what kind of impacts the projected contributors will make.

Let’s take a look at the Steelers draft picks and project some stats for the team’s early draftees:

Offensive Tackle Broderick Jones

Sacks allowed: 5

Penalties: 5

The Steelers made it known they wanted to revamp their offensive line, and they did so with the selection of the Georgia’s offensive tackle. Broderick Jones has been a stalwart along a dominant Georgia offensive attack. He has been reliable as a pass protector, and dominant as a run blocker. Jones is going to immediately revamp the Steelers running attack, regardless of which side he plays on, and will be responsible for protecting Kenny Pickett.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Interceptions: 3

Passes defended: 7

The son of a Steelers legend comes home with the selection of Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr. It was a surprise that Porter was even available in the second round, and he was widely regarded as one of the top corners in the entire class. Porter will bring a physical nature and tenacity that is signature of the Pittsburgh defense, and should feel right at home as a starter.

Tight End Darnell Washington

Receptions: 20

Yards: 220

Touchdowns: 4

While the Steelers have an established starter at tight end in Pat Freiermuth, it is going to be hard to keep their third round pick off the field. Darnell Washington is as big and physical as they come, and will be used early and often to help establish the running attack. Washington’s threat as a red zone scorer is real, and there will be packages to help get him the ball into the end zone.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire